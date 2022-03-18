Greta Van Fleet Guitarist Jake Kiszka Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Greta Van Fleet postponed three shows on their current U.S. tour after guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalized with pneumonia.

His brother, singer Josh, contracted the illness at the same time but suffered less severe symptoms, a statement by the band noted. Wednesday’s concert in Flint, Mich., was called off, as was last night’s in Ypsilanti, Mich., and also their show in Huntington, W.V., on March 19. All three are rescheduled for later in the year.

“While Josh has mostly recovered, Jake’s diagnosis is more complex,” the band explained in one of two statements. “What started as a small cough on Tuesday rapidly progressed overnight, requiring his admission to the hospital. … The last 24 hours have been arduous as doctors were unsure of the exact illness. Fortunately, after further evaluation, they are confident in their diagnoses of pneumonia and an optimal course of treatment has been determined.”

The group reported “disappointment” at having to change its plans after “the most uplifting and magnificent start” to the tour. "We are grateful for your kindness and appreciate your positive support during this difficult time," they said. The Flint show will now take place on Sept. 13, the Ypsilanti show on Sept. 14 and the Huntington show on Aug. 10.

Following the completion of the current Dreams of Gold tour, which includes dates in Europe, Greta Van Fleet will return to the U.S. for an arena tour, which kicks off with two support appearances for Metallica in August. The road trip then continues until Nov. 12.

While the current dates support the band's second album, 2021's The Battle at Garden's Gate, a third LP may arrive in time for the later live dates.