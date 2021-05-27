Dee Snider Preps ‘Leave a Scar’ LP and Releases New Song

Dee Snider will release a new studio album, Leave a Scar, on July 30. He previewed the LP, his fifth solo project, with the lead single "I Gotta Rock (Again)."

In a statement, the former Twisted Sister frontman described "I Gotta Rock (Again)" as the "starting gun for this album" and the "driving motivation" behind his studio return.

"At the end of 2019, I had felt my recording and live performing was over, but I didn't announce it to the world," he said. "I mentally had decided I was done. But the state of things in 2020 had other plans for me. Between COVID and the political state around the globe, I found myself yearning - yes, I yearn - to get back in the studio. In the immortal words of Ice Cube, 'I got somethin' to say!'"

You can hear "I Gotta Rock (Again)," which also opens the upcoming album, below.

Like its predecessor, 2018's For the Love of Metal, Leave a Scar was produced by Hatebreed singer James Jasta. Drummer Nick Bellmore coproduced, mixed and mastered the album, which is now available to preorder in a variety of formats.

Snider added, "By the end of 2020, I knew I not only had to get back into the studio, but for the first time since the '90s, I wanted – no, needed – to be a part of the writing process. I reached out to my producer Jamey Jasta and told him I was ready to make another record. Leave a Scar is filled with messages to and for the silent voices in the world who need someone to speak out on their behalf. This is my purpose.”

You can see the album's track listing below.

Dee Snider, 'Leave A Scar' Track Listing

1. "I Gotta Rock (Again)"

2. "All Or Nothing More"

3. "Down But Never Out"

4. "Before I Go"

5. "Open Season"

6. "Silent Battles"

7. "Crying For Your Life"

8. "In For The Kill"

9. "Time To Choose"

10. "S.H.E."

11. "The Reckoning"

12. "Stand"

The Top 100 Albums of the '80s