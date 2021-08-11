Replacements Announce Expanded Edition of ‘Sorry Ma’ Debut Album
The Replacements have announced a "Deluxe Edition" box set of their 1981 debut album, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash. The collection, which celebrates the album's 40th anniversary, will be released on Oct. 22.
The four-CD/one-LP collection includes a newly remastered version of the original album, early demos, studio outtakes and a concert from a January 1981 show at the 7th St Entry in the band's hometown of Minneapolis. In total, the box features 100 tracks, 67 of which have never been released.
One of those previously unreleased songs, a studio demo of "I Hate Music," is available now. You can hear the track below.
The set also includes a hardcover book with rarely seen photos and new interviews with band members. A special bundle of the set also comes with a 7" of "I'm in Trouble," an "I Hate Music" bumper sticker, a reproduction of a flyer for a 7th St Entry show and buttons.
You can see the complete track listing for the deluxe edition below.
The Replacements, 'Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash: Deluxe Edition' Track Listing
Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)
1. “Takin A Ride”
2. “Careless”
3. “Customer”
4. “Hangin Downtown”
5. “Kick Your Door Down”
6. “Otto”
7. “I Bought A Headache”
8. “Rattlesnake”
9. “I Hate Music”
10. “Johnny’s Gonna Die”
11. “Shiftless When Idle”
12. “More Cigarettes”
13. “Don’t Ask Why”
14. “Somethin To Dü”
15. “I’m In Trouble”
16. “Love You Till Friday”
17. “Shutup”
19. “If Only You Were Lonely” – B-Side
Disc Two: Raised in the City – The Early Recordings
1. “Try Me” – Demo
2. “She’s Firm” – Demo
3. “Lookin For Ya” – Demo
4. “Raised In The City” – Demo
5. “Shutup” – Demo
6. “Don’t Turn Me Down” – Demo
7. “Shape Up” – Demo
8. “I Hate Music” – Studio Demo
9. “Careless” – Studio Demo
10. “Shutup” – Studio Demo
11. “Otto” – Studio Demo
12. “Get On The Stick” – Studio Demo
13. “Oh Baby” – Studio Demo
14. “Raised In The City” – Studio Demo
15. “Shiftless When Idle” – Studio Demo
16. “More Cigarettes” – Studio Demo
17. “You Ain’t Gotta Dance” – Studio Demo
18. “Don’t Turn Me Down” – Studio Demo
19. “Rattlesnake” – Basement Version
20. “Takin’ A Ride” – Basement Version
21. “Lie About Your Age” – Basement Version
22. “We’ll Get Drunk/Customer” – Basement Version
23. “Johnny Fast” – Basement Version
24. “Mistake” – Basement Version
25. Basement Jam - Rehearsal
Disc Three: Tape’s Rolling – Studio Outtakes, Alternates & Home Demos
1. “Careless” – Alternate Version
2. “Takin A Ride” – Alternate Version
3. “Shutup” – Alternate Version
4. “Otto” – Alternate Mix
5. “Raised In The City” – Alternate Version
6. “Rattlesnake” – Alternate Mix
7. “Love You Till Friday” – Alternate Version
8. “Customer” – Alternate Version
9. “Somethin To Dü” – Alternate Version
10. “Johnny’s Gonna Die” – Alternate Version
11. “I’m In Trouble” – Alternate Version
12. “I Hate Music” – Alternate Version
13. “We’ll Get Drunk”
14. “More Cigarettes” – Alternate Mix
15. “Get Lost” – Instrumental
16. “Hangin Downtown” – Alternate Version
17. “Shutup” – Alternate Version 2
18. “Somethin To Dü” – Alternate Version 2
19. “Don’t Ask Why” – Alternate Mix
20. “Kick Your Door Down” – Alternate Mix
21. “Love You Till Friday” – Alternate Mix
22. “Johnny’s Gonna Die” – Alternate Mix
23. “Like You” – Outtake
24. “Get Lost” – Outtake
25. “A Toe Needs A Shoe” – Outtake
26. “You’re Pretty When You’re Rude” – Solo Home Demo
27. “If Only You Were Lonely” – Working Version/Solo Home Demo
28. “Bad Worker” – Solo Home Demo
29. “You’re Getting Married” – Solo Home Demo
Disc Four: Unsuitable for Airplay – The Lost KFAI Concert (Live at the 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN, 1/23/81)
1. “Careless”
2. “Takin A Ride”
3. “Trouble Boys”
4. “Hangin Downtown”
5. “Like You”
6. “Off Your Pants”
7. “Get Lost”
8. “Excuse Me”
9. “Customer”
10. “I Wanna Be Loved”
11. “Mistake”
12. “My Town”
13. “Shiftless When Idle”
14. “Oh Baby”
15. “I’m In Trouble”
16. “Johnny’s Gonna Die/All By Myself”
17. “More Cigarettes”
18. “Otto”
19. “Don’t Ask Why”
20. “Slow Down”
21. “Somethin To Dü”
22. “Love You Till Friday”
23. “Raised In The City”
24. “Rattlesnake”
25. “All Day And All Of The Night”
26. “I Hate Music”
27. “Shutup”