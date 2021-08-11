Replacements Announce Expanded Edition of ‘Sorry Ma’ Debut Album

The Replacements have announced a "Deluxe Edition" box set of their 1981 debut album, Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash. The collection, which celebrates the album's 40th anniversary, will be released on Oct. 22.

The four-CD/one-LP collection includes a newly remastered version of the original album, early demos, studio outtakes and a concert from a January 1981 show at the 7th St Entry in the band's hometown of Minneapolis. In total, the box features 100 tracks, 67 of which have never been released.

One of those previously unreleased songs, a studio demo of "I Hate Music," is available now. You can hear the track below.

The set also includes a hardcover book with rarely seen photos and new interviews with band members. A special bundle of the set also comes with a 7" of "I'm in Trouble," an "I Hate Music" bumper sticker, a reproduction of a flyer for a 7th St Entry show and buttons.

You can see the complete track listing for the deluxe edition below.

The Replacements, 'Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash: Deluxe Edition' Track Listing

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)

1. “Takin A Ride”

2. “Careless”

3. “Customer”

4. “Hangin Downtown”

5. “Kick Your Door Down”

6. “Otto”

7. “I Bought A Headache”

8. “Rattlesnake”

9. “I Hate Music”

10. “Johnny’s Gonna Die”

11. “Shiftless When Idle”

12. “More Cigarettes”

13. “Don’t Ask Why”

14. “Somethin To Dü”

15. “I’m In Trouble”

16. “Love You Till Friday”

17. “Shutup”

19. “If Only You Were Lonely” – B-Side

Disc Two: Raised in the City – The Early Recordings

1. “Try Me” – Demo

2. “She’s Firm” – Demo

3. “Lookin For Ya” – Demo

4. “Raised In The City” – Demo

5. “Shutup” – Demo

6. “Don’t Turn Me Down” – Demo

7. “Shape Up” – Demo

8. “I Hate Music” – Studio Demo

9. “Careless” – Studio Demo

10. “Shutup” – Studio Demo

11. “Otto” – Studio Demo

12. “Get On The Stick” – Studio Demo

13. “Oh Baby” – Studio Demo

14. “Raised In The City” – Studio Demo

15. “Shiftless When Idle” – Studio Demo

16. “More Cigarettes” – Studio Demo

17. “You Ain’t Gotta Dance” – Studio Demo

18. “Don’t Turn Me Down” – Studio Demo

19. “Rattlesnake” – Basement Version

20. “Takin’ A Ride” – Basement Version

21. “Lie About Your Age” – Basement Version

22. “We’ll Get Drunk/Customer” – Basement Version

23. “Johnny Fast” – Basement Version

24. “Mistake” – Basement Version

25. Basement Jam - Rehearsal

Disc Three: Tape’s Rolling – Studio Outtakes, Alternates & Home Demos

1. “Careless” – Alternate Version

2. “Takin A Ride” – Alternate Version

3. “Shutup” – Alternate Version

4. “Otto” – Alternate Mix

5. “Raised In The City” – Alternate Version

6. “Rattlesnake” – Alternate Mix

7. “Love You Till Friday” – Alternate Version

8. “Customer” – Alternate Version

9. “Somethin To Dü” – Alternate Version

10. “Johnny’s Gonna Die” – Alternate Version

11. “I’m In Trouble” – Alternate Version

12. “I Hate Music” – Alternate Version

13. “We’ll Get Drunk”

14. “More Cigarettes” – Alternate Mix

15. “Get Lost” – Instrumental

16. “Hangin Downtown” – Alternate Version

17. “Shutup” – Alternate Version 2

18. “Somethin To Dü” – Alternate Version 2

19. “Don’t Ask Why” – Alternate Mix

20. “Kick Your Door Down” – Alternate Mix

21. “Love You Till Friday” – Alternate Mix

22. “Johnny’s Gonna Die” – Alternate Mix

23. “Like You” – Outtake

24. “Get Lost” – Outtake

25. “A Toe Needs A Shoe” – Outtake

26. “You’re Pretty When You’re Rude” – Solo Home Demo

27. “If Only You Were Lonely” – Working Version/Solo Home Demo

28. “Bad Worker” – Solo Home Demo

29. “You’re Getting Married” – Solo Home Demo

Disc Four: Unsuitable for Airplay – The Lost KFAI Concert (Live at the 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN, 1/23/81)

1. “Careless”

2. “Takin A Ride”

3. “Trouble Boys”

4. “Hangin Downtown”

5. “Like You”

6. “Off Your Pants”

7. “Get Lost”

8. “Excuse Me”

9. “Customer”

10. “I Wanna Be Loved”

11. “Mistake”

12. “My Town”

13. “Shiftless When Idle”

14. “Oh Baby”

15. “I’m In Trouble”

16. “Johnny’s Gonna Die/All By Myself”

17. “More Cigarettes”

18. “Otto”

19. “Don’t Ask Why”

20. “Slow Down”

21. “Somethin To Dü”

22. “Love You Till Friday”

23. “Raised In The City”

24. “Rattlesnake”

25. “All Day And All Of The Night”

26. “I Hate Music”

27. “Shutup”