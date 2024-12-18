Former Replacements Guitarist Slim Dunlap Dead at 73

Bob “Slim” Dunlap, the guitarist best-known as a member on the Replacements, has died at the age of 73.

A message from an admin on Dunlap's Facebook fan page (run by his wife) announced the rocker's passing.

“Our beloved Slimbob passed away today surrounded by his family,” said the post. “Loved by everyone. He will live on in all our memories. There will be more words, but I don't have them now, more than thank you, Bob! Love you, always.”

Born in Plainview, Minnesota, Dunlap started playing guitar as a child. He began playing in bands in the ‘70s, including various projects with musician and visual artist Curtiss Almsted. In 1987, while working with Almsted in the band Spooks, Dunlap caught the attention of Paul Westerberg. The singer recruited Dunlap to join his band the Replacements, who were looking for a new guitarist after ousting Bob Stinson. Though he initially rejected the invitation, Dunlap eventually joined the group.

At the time of Dunlap’s arrival, the Replacements already had five studio albums under their belt. The group had risen from underground darling to major label act, having signed with Sire – a subsidiary of Warner Bros. – in 1985.

Dunlap contributed to a pair of the Replacements albums – 1989’s Don't Tell a Soul and 1990’s All Shook Down – before the band’s breakup in 1991. His tenure included the band’s biggest commercial radio hit, “I'll Be You,” which peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May of 1989.

Following the Replacements’ disbandment, Dunlap toured with ex-Georgia Satellites singer Dan Baird. The guitarist also released solo material and continued to be active in the Minneapolis music scene. In 2012, Dunlap suffered a major stroke that left him severely debilitated. Surviving members of the Replacements came together to record the EP Songs for Slim in an effort to raise funds for the musician.

Though the Replacements never achieved broad mainstream success, they've been hailed as pioneers of alternative rock. They were Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees in 2014, but ultimately did not earn induction.