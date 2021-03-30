Eagles’ ‘Millennium Concert’ Set to Make Vinyl Debut

The Eagles' 2000 live album The Millennium Concert is being sold on vinyl, and by itself, for the first time.

Due April 2, the 12-song set features Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Don Felder performing at three year-end shows in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. These would be the last shows Felder would play with the group before his acrimonious 2001 departure.

The Millennium Concert was initially released as part of 2000's Selected Works: 1972-1999 box set and was also included in 2018's Legacy collection. Neither of these sets was released on vinyl, and the concert has never been available for purchase by itself until now.

You can listen to a live version of "Hotel California" from The Millennium Concert below.

Eagles are also reissuing their 1980 live album Eagles Live and their 2007 studio effort Long Road Out of Eden on vinyl on April 2. They released Live From the Forum MMXVIII, their first concert album since Frey's 2016 death and the first to feature his son Deacon Frey and Vince Gill as band members, last year.

The band is currently scheduled to return to the road Aug. 28 in London; the U.S. leg of their postponed Hotel California tour will kick off on Sept. 16 in Denver.

You can see the track listing for The Millennium Concert below.

Eagles, 'The Millennium Concert' Track Listing

1. "Hotel California"

2. "Victim of Love"

3. "Peaceful Easy Feeling"

4. "Please Come Home for Christmas"

5. "Ol' 55"

6. "Take It to the Limit"

7. "Those Shoes"

8. "Funky New Year"

9. "Dirty Laundry"

10. "Funk #49"

11. "All She Wants to Do is Dance"

12. "The Best of My Love"

