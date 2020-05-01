Eagles Push ‘Hotel California’ Tour to 2021 Due to Coronavirus

Eagles have once again postponed their Hotel California tour dates due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, rescheduling the trek to 2021.

The band had initially pushed back the tour - which had originally begun in February before being put on hold in March - to fall of this year. However, as the concert industry continues to grapple with the far-reaching effects of coronavirus, the group thought it prudent to delay the performances until 2021. The new dates now begin on Sept. 16 with a concert in Denver.

You can see the complete list of rescheduled Eagles performances below.

In a press release, the band encouraged fans who had purchased tickets to the previously announced dates to “hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend the new date, you will be able to request a refund.”

The Hotel California tour sees Eagles playing their iconic 1976 album Hotel California in its entirety, coupled with a collection of greatest hits from throughout their career. The group enlists an orchestra and choir for the performances, adding new depth to the band's classic tracks.

While fans will have to wait a lot longer to see Eagles in person, the band remains busy, even during the pandemic. The band is among a handful of artists to recently receive their own, limited-run radio channel on SiriusXM. In addition to featuring songs from throughout the band’s catalog, Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ station will also detail the stories behind some of the group’s biggest hits. Additional material will include solo work from Eagles members and "The Eagles Pandemic Playlist," described as “a timely curated collection of songs during these uncertain times.”

Eagles Rescheduled 2021 'Hotel California' Tour

Sep 16, 2021 - Denver @ Pepsi Center

Sep 18, 2021 - Denver @ Pepsi Center

Sep 21, 2021 - Dallas @ American Airlines Center

Sep 24, 2021 - Phoenix @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sep 25, 2021 - Phoenix @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct 1, 2021 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct 2, 2021 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct 15, 2021 - Los Angeles @ Forum

Oct 16, 2021 - Los Angeles @ Forum

Oct 19, 2021 - Los Angeles @ Forum

Oct 22, 2021 - San Francisco @ Chase Center

Oct 23, 2021 - San Francisco @ Chase Center