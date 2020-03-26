Eagles Postpone ‘Hotel California’ Tour Due to Coronavirus

Eagles have postponed their Hotel California 2020 tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The trek - which had been slated to include stops in Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix - will now be pushed to fall. Tickets to the original shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. You can see the new tour schedule below.

The concerts see Eagles playing their iconic 1976 album Hotel California in its entirety, coupled with a collection of greatest hits from throughout their career. The group is accompanied by an orchestra and choir for the performances, adding new arrangements to the band's classic tracks. Eagles debuted the set with a 2019 stay in Las Vegas, but its popularity and strong word of mouth convinced them to expand it into a full-fledged tour.

The list of artists who have postponed or canceled tours due to the coronavirus continues growing by the day. Eagles join Elton John, Metallica, the Foo Fighters, the Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam and many more acts who have had their plans disrupted by the pandemic. COVID-19 also forced the postponement of popular music festivals, including Coachella, Stagecoach and Epicenter. Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents, two of the world's biggest concert promoters, suspended all tours in response to the outbreak.

A post to the Eagles Facebook page was brief, asking for “patience and understanding” with regards to the rescheduled dates. The band also told fans to “stay safe” during these difficult times.

Eagles Rescheduled 'Hotel California' 2020 Tour

Sept. 18 — Denver @ Pepsi Center

Sept.19 — Denver @ Pepsi Center

Sept. 25 — Los Angeles @ Forum

Sept. 26 — Los Angeles @ Forum

Sept. 29 — Los Angeles @ Forum

Oct. 2 — San Francisco @ Chase Center

Oct. 3 — San Francisco @ Chase Center

Oct. 16 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 17 — St. Paul, Minn @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 21 — Dallas @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 24 — Phoenix @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 25 — Phoenix @ Talking Stick Resort Arena