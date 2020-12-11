Steve Perry Guests With New Band Featuring Steve Lukather’s Son

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has lent his voice to “Chameleon," the latest single from the new rock band Levara.

“My long-time friend Steve Perry who was a huge presence on this record brought a lot to the table on this track,” Levara guitarist Trev Lukather, son of Steve Lukather, said in an official statement. “He brought his legendary powerhouse vocals on the [background] and group vocals. He and I built the epic bridge solo together. He even sang on top of the guitar solo melody. It was a spiritual experience making this song, and it has such a spiritual meaning to it.”

This is the second sneak peek at Levara’s debut album, which is due in 2021. Watch the music video for “Chameleon” below. Perry doesn’t appear, but other familiar faces include former MTV host Matt Pinfield, boxer Victor Ortiz, Lukather's dad and Toto bandmate Joseph Williams.

“The video we made for 'Chameleon' shows how we all blend together. We all have our unique qualities and they are beautiful – we are beautiful,” Trev said. “We had our close friends from all different backgrounds come by and sing a pass through the song. No direction other than sing along and be you. The song brought nothing but connection, happiness and love out of everyone that took the time to be a part of it.”

Levara is rounded out by vocalist Jules Galli and drummer Josh Devine, the latter of whom has toured with world with One Direction. “I am so grateful for everyone involved in this video,” Devine added, “and thankful for Steve Perry in lending us his genius on this very special song.”

