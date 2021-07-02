Listen to Unreleased Gerry Rafferty Song, ‘Slow Down’

Gerry Rafferty, best known for his 1978 hit single "Baker Street," can be heard in a previously unreleased track titled “Slow Down."

It’s taken from the posthumous album Rest in Blue, which arrives on Sept. 3, marking a decade since his death at the age of 63.

The LP – which represents the first new Rafferty material since his 2009 release Life Goes On – was assembled from incomplete recordings by Rafferty’s daughter Martha and includes a new version of “Stuck in the Middle with You,” his 1973 hit as a member of Stealer’s Wheel.

“The album called upon many musicians that had worked closely with Gerry throughout his career,” record label PLG UK Catalog explained in a statement. “One of which is guitarist Hugh Burns, who played on a vast amount of Rafferty's catalog, including the powerful guitar solo on ‘Baker Street.’ Renowned vocalist Katie Kissoon performed backing vocals on many of the tracks, [with] Alan Clark, formerly of Dire Straits, on piano and the Hammond organ, alongside many other incredible musicians. While the album features many longtime collaborators, it also features bright, upcoming talent in the form of producer Tambala, who coproduced and mixed the track 'Slow Down.’”

You can listen to the song and see the album's track listing below.

Gerry Rafferty, ‘Rest in Blue’ Track Listing

1. “Still In Denial”

2. “Full Moon”

3. “Sign of the Times”

4. “You Are All I Want”

5. “I Still Love You”

6. “Wild Mountain Thyme”

7. “Slow Down”

8. “It’s Just the Motion”

9. “Look At Me Now”

10. “Dirty Old Town”

11. “Lost Highway”

12. “Keeper Of My Soul”

13. “Precious Moments”

14. “Stuck in the Middle with You”