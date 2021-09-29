Depeche Mode Announce Reissue of ‘101’ Documentary Concert Film

Depeche Mode will release an expanded, high-definition version of their 1989 documentary concert film 101 on Dec. 3.

The original 1989 movie, a directorial husband-wife collaboration between D.A. Pennebaker (Don't Look Back) and Chris Hegedus (The War Room), centered on Depeche Mode's trek from New York to California in support of their 1987 album Music for the Masses. The run culminating in the band's final performance of the tour at the Pasadena Rose Bowl on June 18, 1988, which was documented on a 1989 live album.

You can watch a trailer for the new deluxe box set featuring 101: A film by D.A. Pennebaker, Chris Hegedus, David Dawkins, below.

"It's incredible to be able to see D.A. Pennebaker's film and this period of our career presented in this new high-definition light," Depeche Mode said in a press release.

A Blu-ray disc will include three previously unseen bonus performances of "A Question of Lust," "Sacred" and "Something to Do," as well as the promotional video for "Everything Counts." The box set will also include a 48-page photo book, a replica of the original U.S. movie poster, a double CD of the original 20-track 101 live album and more.

"Depeche Mode 101 is definitely one of our all-time favorite films and one of our favorite filmmaking experiences," Hegedus said in a statement. "DM 101's parallel realities following the historic tour of this pioneering British band as they storm across America bringing an exciting new sound to the masses, along with an intimate view of a busload of ardent young fans on an unforgettable road trip to the Rose Bowl, made this documentary a groundbreaking influence on the reality genre. Making this movie was a grand adventure for both of us. ... By the end of the tour, we became their biggest fans. We are excited to introduce this new release to audiences."