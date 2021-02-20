Listen to Gary Moore’s Previously Unreleased ‘In My Dreams’

A previously unreleased Gary Moore song has been released to spearhead the announcement of an album marking 10 years since his death.

"In My Dreams" can be heard below.

Provogue Records will launch How Blue Can You Get on April 30, containing eight unheard pieces from the former Thin Lizzy guitarist’s blues-era archive – four original songs and four covers of classic artists’ work. The track list can be seen below.

Moore died at the age of 58 on Feb. 6, 2011, in his sleep in a Spanish hotel. He'd enjoyed a career resurgence since abandoning hard rock in the '90s and returning to his first love of the blues. "Suddenly I didn’t know who’d made those albums," he later told Classic Rock of his heavier work. "I didn’t recognize myself in any of them any more. I thought, ‘Fuck it, I’ve got to do something about this.’ But I didn’t know what. Then I picked up my guitar again and this little blues thing just came out all by itself. And I realized that was what happened every time I picked up the guitar. It was always a blues that came first, because that was the music that came naturally to me."

Describing How Blue Can You Get as “outstanding work,” Provogue Records said in a statement: “It's our hope that current and future generations of music fans discover and re-discover Gary Moore, reveling in the artistry of not just a great guitarist, but a supremely talented musician. Back to the future with Gary Moore.” Along with a standard issue, the album will be available in a limited-edition format containing four guitar picks, two coasters, a postcard and a sticker. It’s available for pre-order now.

Gary Moore - ‘In My Dreams’

Gary Moore - ‘How Blue Can You Get’ Track List

1. “I’m Tore Down”

2. “Steppin' Out”

3. “In My Dreams”

4. “How Blue Can You Get”

5. “Looking At Your Picture”

6. “Love Can Make A Fool Of You”

7. “Done Somebody Wrong”

8. “Living With The Blues”