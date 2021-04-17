Listen to Unreleased Gary Moore Song ‘I’m Tore Down’

Provogue Records has released “I’m Tore Down,” the opening track on Gary Moore's posthumous album How Blue Can You Get.

The eight-track LP consists of previously unheard music by the rock and blues guitarist, who died in February 2011 of a heart attack, aged 58. Another song, “In My Dreams,” was launched two months ago.

The upbeat “I’m Tore Down” can be heard below. The album arrives on April 30.

After a series of engagement with rock bands, most notably Thin LIzzy, Moore surprised fans with the release of Still Got the Blues in 1990, and remained focused on the genre until his death. “I went back to the music that I always loved,” he told Classic Rock in 2007, denying the suggestion that the LP represented jumping on a bandwagon. “It wasn’t commercial, it wasn’t cool. Nobody in a million years could have predicted how successful it became.” Speaking about his then-pending release As Close As You Get, he added: “I consider myself a blues musician. I didn’t have a fear of trying new things… But at the end of the day, I’ve realized that I want to do a blues album.”

“It's our hope that current and future generations of music fans discover and re-discover Gary Moore, reveling in the artistry of not just a great guitarist, but a supremely talented musician,” Provogue Records said in a statement. A limited-edition version of How Blue Can You Get includes four guitar picks, two coasters, a postcard and a sticker.

