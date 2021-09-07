Radiohead Announce ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesia’ Reissue With New Music

Radiohead have announced a combined reissue of 2000's Kid A and 2001's Amnesiac. The multiple format triple-album, titled KID A MNESIA is slated for Nov. 5.

KID A MNESIA, which the band has hinted at over the summer, includes remastered editions of the two albums, as well as a third disc, Kid Amnesiae, which features "alternate versions and elements" of Kid A and Amnesiac album tracks and B-sides, along with an unheard studio recording of "Follow Me Around.” You can view the bonus disc track listing below.

There are several editions of the set scheduled for release, including a deluxe three-LP collection pressed on half-speed mastered cream vinyl with a 36-page hardback art book. Another edition is Kid Amnesiette, a limited and numbered edition double cassette that also includes B-sides, plus the 36-page supplement in booklet form.

There will also be red and black vinyl editions, as well as a traditional three-CD and digital versions.

You can hear the previously unreleased song "If You Say the Word" below.

A day before the reissue's release, two art books by Stanley Donwood and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will be published that "catalog the visual works created during the Kid A / Amnesiac era."

The KID A MNESIA Art Book is a 300-page "celebration" of the process and artwork created for Kid A and Amnesiac, while Fear Stalks the Land! is a black-and-white paperback collection of Yorke and Donwood’s notes, lyrics and sketches.

Radiohead, 'Kid Amnesiae' Track Listing

"Like Spinning Plates" (‘Why Us?’ Version)

"Untitled V1"

"Fog" (Again Again Version)

"If You Say the Word"

"Follow Me Around"

"Pulk/Pull" (True Love Waits Version)

"Untitled V2"

"The Morning Bell" (In the Dark Version)

"Pyramid Strings"

"Alt. Fast Track"

"Untitled V3"

"How to Disappear Into Strings"

