Radiohead made their long-awaited return to the stage on Tuesday at Madrid, Spain's Movistar Arena, playing their first concert in more than seven years.

You can see the full 25-song set list and videos from the performance below.

What Did Radiohead Play at Their 2025 Tour Kickoff?

Performing in the center of the arena on a circular stage fenced in by LED walls, Radiohead barreled through many of their biggest hits and broke out a few deep cuts at their tour 2025 kickoff.

They played "Sit Down. Stand Up." off 2003's Hail to the Thief for the first time since 2004. They also performed "Subterranean Homesick Alien" off 1997's OK Computer for the first time since 2017.

Those two albums dominated the set with six songs apiece. Radiohead also played four songs apiece off In Rainbows and Kid A, while their most recent album, 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, was represented by two songs: "Daydreaming" and "Ful Stop."

Several of the band's biggest tracks from across their discography — including "Let Down," "No Surprises," "Fake Plastic Trees" and "Weird Fishes / Arpeggi" — made the cut. They played a seven-song encore, concluding the show with "Karma Police."

Where Else Is Radiohead Playing in 2025?

Radiohead has several more European tour dates lined up through the end of the year. They'll play three more shows in Madrid before doing moving on to Bologna, Italy; London; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Berlin, playing multiple nights in each city.

Watch Radiohead Play 'Let Down' in Madrid on Nov. 4, 2025

Radiohead — Nov. 4, 2025, Madrid, Spain Set List

1. "Let Down"

2. "2 + 2 = 5"

3. "Sit Down. Stand Up." (first performance since 2004)

4. "Bloom"

5. "Lucky"

6. "Ful Stop"

7. "The Gloaming"

8. "Myxomatosis"

9. "No Surprises"

10. "Videotape"

11. "Weird Fishes / Arpeggi"

12. "Everything in Its Right Place"

13. "15 Step"

14. "The National Anthem"

15. "Daydreaming"

16. "A Wolf at the Door"

17. "Bodysnatchers"

18. "Idioteque"

Encore

19. "Fake Plastic Trees"

20. "Subterranean Homesick Alien" (first performance since 2017)

21. "Paranoid Android"

22. "How to Disappear Completely"

23. "You and Whose Army?"

24. "There There"

25. "Karma Police"