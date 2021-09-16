Blackberry Smoke to Release Rolling Stones Covers Album

Blackberry Smoke revealed details of a Rolling Stones covers album they’ll release on Record Store Day’s Black Friday, Nov. 26.

The seven-track red vinyl LP is titled Stoned and limited to 2,500 copies worldwide. “On Nov. 6 last year, we got together at Welcome to 1979 in Nashville to record seven of our favorite Rolling Stones tracks,” the band said in a statement.

“This album was recorded, mixed, mastered and cut directly onto a vinyl master in one live take per side – so there was no overdubs, edits, punch-ins or remixing. We brought in some horns and the Black Bettys to help out as well. You can get a chance to hear it on Nov. 26 aka Record Store Day … when it arrives at your favorite real, actual, physical place that you purchase music.”

The Record Store Day listing noted: “This type of recording is very rare due to the technical and creative difficulty associated with it. Once the recording has started, it cannot stop until the end of the side. You are hearing one complete take per side of the record, which is no easy feat for all involved!”

Speaking to Music Radar earlier this year, Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr stated his case for the Stones being one of the greatest bands of all time, saying the veterans’ music “could have had blistering lead guitar all over it, and it doesn’t.”

He added: “There are songs where, sometimes, you are thinking, ‘Where is Mick Taylor?’ And then you’ll hear him at the very end of the song. ‘Oh, there he is!’ He’s just so tasteful … who knows if that is them being tasteful or if it was so many drugs and the surroundings and the situation they found themselves in. But that is what I love. There’s just enough there to make you want more.”

You can see the album's track listing below.

Blackberry Smoke, ‘Stoned’ Track Listing

Side A

1. “All Down the Line”

2. “Sway”

3. “Can’t You Hear Me Knockin’”

Side B

4. “Tumbling Dice”

5. “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)”

6. “I Got the Blues”

7. “Street Fighting Man”