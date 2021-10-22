Green Day to Release ‘BBC Sessions’ Live Album

Green Day will issue a new live album later this year featuring songs recorded between 1994 and 2001.

Set to arrive on Dec. 10, the 16-track BBC Sessions will be available in CD, digital and limited edition 2-LP vinyl, including a colored edition exclusive to the band’s online store.

Green Day have said they'll share one song per week from the LP up until its full release. The first one, "2000 Light Years Away," can be heard down below.

Largely recorded at London’s Maida Vale Studios, BBC Sessions begins with songs from Green Day's breakout third album Dookie, which had been released just a few months earlier. The subsequent BBC sessions also saw Green Day supporting recent album releases: Insomniac in 1996, Nimrod in 1998 and Warning in 2001.

Newly mastered, this is the first time these recordings have been made available to fans. You can view the entire track listing below.

Green Day's BBC Sessions Track Listing

1. "She" (June 8, 1994)

2. "When I Come Around" (June 8, 1994)

3. "Basket Case" (June 8, 1994)

4. "2000 Light Years Away" (June 8, 1994)

5. "Geek Stink Breath" (Nov. 3, 1996)

6. "Brain Stew/Jaded" (Nov. 3, 1996)

7. "Walking Contradiction" (Nov. 3, 1996)

8. "Stuck With Me" (Nov. 3, 1996)

9. "Hitchin’ A Ride" (Feb. 12, 1998)

10. "Nice Guys Finish Last" (Feb. 12, 1998)

11. "Prosthetic Head" (Feb. 12, 1998)

12. "Redundant" (Feb., 12 1998)

13. "Castaway" (Aug. 28, 2001)

14. "Church On Sunday" (Aug. 28, 2001)

15. "Minority" (Aug. 28, 2001)

16. "Waiting" (Aug. 28, 2001)