Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid Announce 2024 Dates

Green Day’s U.S stadium tour will visit 27 cities next year with support from the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas.

The Saviors tour begins on July 29 in Washington, D.C. and concludes Sept. 28 in San Diego. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the complete list of tour dates below.

The upcoming trek will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Green Day's landmark album Dookie as well as the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed concept album American Idiot.

But they'll also come armed with new music in the form of Saviors, their 14th studio album, which arrives on Jan. 19. "Look Ma, No Brains!," the latest single from the upcoming effort, was also revealed today.

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together," the group shared in a press release. "So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

The pop-punk legends first shared plans for the outing during a special show at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas on Oct. 19 where they performed Dookie in full. The band also treated fans to a live debut of their single, “The American Dream is Killing Me,” plus additional rarities from their catalog.

READ MORE: How Green Day Reset Their Career With 'Dookie'

Green Day’s New Album

The band detailed what fans can expect from their upcoming album, which is their first since 2020's Father of All Motherfuckers. "Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture and legacy of the last 30 plus years,” they said in a previous press release. “It's raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record.”

Watch Green Day Perform 'Look Ma, No Brains!'

Green Day, Saviors 2024 U.S. Tour

July 29 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Aug. 1 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 3 - Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival %

Aug. 5 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 7 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Aug. 10 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Aug. 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

Aug. 20 - Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre *

Aug. 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark

Aug. 24 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

Aug. 26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

Aug. 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

Aug. 30 - Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park

Sept. 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Sept. 4 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Sept. 7 - Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Sept. 10 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

Sept. 11 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Sept. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Sept. 23 - Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 25 - Portland, OR @ Providence Park

Sept. 28 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

* with support from Rancid and the Linda Lindas only

% Festival date