Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid Announce 2024 Dates
Green Day’s U.S stadium tour will visit 27 cities next year with support from the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas.
The Saviors tour begins on July 29 in Washington, D.C. and concludes Sept. 28 in San Diego. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the complete list of tour dates below.
The upcoming trek will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Green Day's landmark album Dookie as well as the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed concept album American Idiot.
But they'll also come armed with new music in the form of Saviors, their 14th studio album, which arrives on Jan. 19. "Look Ma, No Brains!," the latest single from the upcoming effort, was also revealed today.
“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together," the group shared in a press release. "So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”
The pop-punk legends first shared plans for the outing during a special show at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas on Oct. 19 where they performed Dookie in full. The band also treated fans to a live debut of their single, “The American Dream is Killing Me,” plus additional rarities from their catalog.
Green Day’s New Album
The band detailed what fans can expect from their upcoming album, which is their first since 2020's Father of All Motherfuckers. "Saviors is an invitation into Green Day’s brain, their collective spirit as a band, and an understanding of friendship, culture and legacy of the last 30 plus years,” they said in a previous press release. “It's raw and emotional. Funny and disturbing. It’s a laugh at the pain, weep in the happiness kind of record.”
Watch Green Day Perform 'Look Ma, No Brains!'
Green Day, Saviors 2024 U.S. Tour
July 29 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park
Aug. 1 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 3 - Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival %
Aug. 5 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
Aug. 7 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 10 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 13 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
Aug. 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
Aug. 20 - Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre *
Aug. 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark
Aug. 24 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
Aug. 26 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *
Aug. 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
Aug. 30 - Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park
Sept. 1 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
Sept. 4 - Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
Sept. 7 - Denver, CO @ Coors Field
Sept. 10 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *
Sept. 11 - Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
Sept. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
Sept. 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
Sept. 20 - San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
Sept. 23 - Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
Sept. 25 - Portland, OR @ Providence Park
Sept. 28 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
* with support from Rancid and the Linda Lindas only
% Festival date
