Hear Green Day’s Late-’90s Demo of Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’

Green Day has unveiled a previously unreleased demo version of Elvis Costello's "Alison," which will appear on their upcoming Nimrod 25th-anniversary box set.

The pop-punk trailblazers adhere to the wistful, mellow feel of the original, employing only a clean guitar and Billie Joe Armstrong's plaintive vocals.

You can listen to the performance and see the Nimrod 25 track listing below.

The box set, which comes out on Jan. 27, will include the original album, one disc of previously unreleased demos and a live performance from Philadelphia's Electric Factory (now known as the Franklin Music Hall) that took place on Nov. 14, 1997, one month after Nimrod's release. The demo disc includes two unreleased Green Day songs, "You Irritate Me" and "Tre Polka."

Nimrod marked a turning point for Green Day, who had rocketed to stardom a few years earlier with their multiplatinum 1994 major-label debut Dookie. The 18-track Nimrod found the group incorporating elements of ska, surf rock and folk into its pop-punk blueprint. The album is best remembered for the acoustic ballad "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," which appeared in the penultimate Seinfeld episode and sold 5 million copies in the United States.

Green Day, 'Nimrod 25' Track Listing

Nimrod:

1. Nice Guys Finish Last

2. Hitchin’ a Ride

3. The Grouch

4. Redundant

5. Scattered

6. All the Time

7. Worry Rock

8. Platypus (I Hate You)

9. Uptight

10. Last Ride In

11. Jinx

12. Haushinka

13. Walking Alone

14. Reject

15. Take Back

16. King for a Day

17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

18. Prosthetic Head

Nimrod Demos:

1. Nice Guys Finish Last

2. Place Inside My Head

3. The Grouch

4. Walking Alone

5. Jinx

6. Alison

7. Espionage

8. You Irritate Me

9. Tre Polka

10. When It’s Time

11. Desensitized

12. Chain Saw

13. Reject

14. Black Eyeliner

Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia

1. Going to Pasalacqua

2. Welcome to Paradise

3. Geek Stink Breath

4. Nice Guys Finish Last

5. Hitchin’ a Ride

6. The Grouch

7. Chump

8. Longview

9. 2000 Light Years Away

10. Brainstew

11. Jaded

12. Knowledge

13. Basket Case

14. She

15. Fuck Off and Die

16. Paper Lanterns

17. Scattered

18. Prosthetic Head

19. When I Come Around

20. Good Riddance