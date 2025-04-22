Elvis Costello Adds Second Leg to 2025 North American Tour

Elvis Costello has extended his upcoming tour, titled Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello, with 22 new East Coast and Midwest shows. They begin in September and continue into October.

The first leg, announced late last year, also features the Imposters with Charlie Sexton and runs through June and July. The Imposters include Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below.

Tickets will be on sale at ElvisCostello.com. The artist presale begins at 10AM local time on Wednesday, April 23. General on sale tickets follow on Friday, April 25, again at 10AM local time.

READ MORE: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Elvis Costello

Costello says he's focusing on material spanning 1977's My Aim Is True and 1986's Blood and Chocolate, including favorites like "Alison" and "Watching the Detectives" – as well as a few surprises along the way.

"You can expect the unexpected and the faithful in equal measure," Costello said in an official statement. "Don't forget this show is 'performed by Elvis Costello and the Imposters,' an ensemble which includes three people who first recorded this music and two more who bring something entirely new. They are nobody's tribute band. The Imposters are a living, breathing, swooning, kicking and screaming rock 'n' roll band who can turn their hands to a pretty ballad when the opportunity arises."

This tour follows 2024's King of America and Other Realms, a six-disc anthology focusing on the early 1986 album that preceded Blood and Chocolate. Costello is expected to play songs from King of America during the mid-show interludes.

Elvis Costello, Radio Soul! Tour First Leg

6/12 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre

6/13 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

6/15 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy's Grande Expo Hall

6/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

6/19 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

6/21-22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum

6/24 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

6/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

6/28 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

6/29 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

7/1 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

7/3 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

7/5 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

7/7 – Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center Concert Hall

7/9 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts

7/10 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

7/12 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Elvis Costello, Radio Soul! Tour Second Leg

9/18 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

9/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

9/21 – Brookville, NY @ LIU Tilles Center for The Performing Arts

9/22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/24 – Hartford, CT @ Mortensen Hall at The Bushnell

9/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9/27 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

9/29 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

9/30 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

10/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/3 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Gaillard Center

10/5 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

10/7 – Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre

10/9 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

10/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/14 – Champaign, IL @ Virginia Theatre

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

10/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

10/19 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium

10/22 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha