Elvis Costello Announces 2025 ‘Early Songs’ Tour

Elvis Costello has announced a tour for 2025: "Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello."

As its title suggests, the concerts will feature songs from Costello's earlier albums, ranging from his 1977 debut My Aim Is True to 1986's Blood & Chocolate, "along with other surprises," a press release hinted.

"For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to 50 years ago. Among them, 'Radio Soul,' the first draft of what eventually became 'Radio Radio,'" Costello explained in a statement.

He'll be joined on the tour by the Imposters: Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher, plus returning guest Charlie Sexton.

"You can expect the unexpected and the faithful in equal measure," Costello continued. "Don’t forget this show is 'Performed by Elvis Costello & the Imposters,' an ensemble which includes three people who first recorded this music and two more who bring something entirely new. They are nobody’s tribute band. The Imposters are a living, breathing, swooning, swinging, kicking and screaming rock and roll band who can turn their hands to a pretty ballad when the opportunity arises."

The tour will launch on June 12 in Seattle, followed by stops in cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville and more. A ticket presale will be held Dec. 11, with a regular sale scheduled for Dec. 13.

A complete list of concert dates can be viewed below.

Elvis Costello, Looking Backward for the Last Time

Costello clarified that although the focus of the tour is on his early songs, he's not interested in dwelling on the past too much.

"If there is an encore and we play 'Farewell, OK' it probably means some of those 'Early Songs' will have been performed in your city for the very last time," he said. "I don’t want to go back, I want to bring these songs into the present day, once more, in the event they are ever pushed out of the way by the next number that I write. You could say time is running out but only time will tell. Don’t be late, the band hits at eight."

'Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello' Tour Dates 2025

June 12 - Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre

June 13 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

June 15 - Reno, NV @ Venue TBA

June 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

June 19 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

June 21 - Los Angeles @ Orpheum

June 24 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

June 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

June 28 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

June 29 - Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

July 1 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

July 3 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

July 5 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 7 - Greenville, SC @ The Peace Center Concert Hall

July 9 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater in Duke Energy Center for the Arts

July 10 - Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

July 12 - Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre