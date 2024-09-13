Elvis Costello to Release ‘King of America & Other Realms’ Box

Elvis Costello will release a sprawling new box set on Nov. 1, titled King of America & Other Realms.

As its name suggests, the six-disc set includes a newly remastered edition of Costello's 1986 album King of America, originally co-produced with T Bone Burnett. Additionally, it features a previously unreleased live concert recorded at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 1987, plus more unreleased demos, outtakes and live recordings, a 35-page essay by Costello himself and rare photographs. As a press release succinctly puts it, the set "celebrates and explores the songwriter’s lifelong love, fascination and influence of American music."

There will also be a two-disc CD version containing the remastered King of America and a second disc of highlights from the collection. Both versions can be pre-ordered now.

A complete track listening for the deluxe edition is available below, along with the newly remastered 2024 version of "Indoor Fireworks."

Elvis Costello, 'King of America & Other Realms' Deluxe Edition Track Listing:

Disc 1 - King of America (2024 Remaster)

1. "Brilliant Mistake"

2. "Lovable"

3. "Our Little Angel"

4. "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood"

5. "Glitter Gulch"

6. "Indoor Fireworks"

7. "Little Palaces"

8. "I'll Wear It Proudly"

9. "American Without Tears"

10. "Eisenhower Blues"

11. "Poisoned Rose"

12. "The Big Light"

13. "Jack Of All Parades"

14. "Suit Of Lights"

15. "Sleep Of The Just"

Disc 2 - Le Roi Sans Sabots - Demos, Outtakes & Other Realms

1. "The People's Limousine – The Coward Brothers"

2. "Next Time Round" *

3. "Deportee" *

4. "Brilliant Mistake (First Draft)" *

5. "Suffering Face"

6. "Poisoned Rose"

7. "Jack Of All Parades"

8. "Sleep Of The Just" *

9. "Blue Chair" *

10. "I Hope You're Happy Now"

11. "I'll Wear It Proudly"

12. "Indoor Fireworks"

13. "Having It All"

14. "Shoes Without Heels" *

15. "King Of Confidence"

16. "They'll Never Take Her Love From Me – The Coward Brothers"

17. "American Without Tears No. 2 (Twilight Version)"

Disc 3 - Kings of America Live at the Royal Albert Hall - Royal Albert Hall 27th January 1987

1. "The Big Light" *

2. "Only Daddy That'll Walk The Line" *

3. "Our Little Angel" *

4. "It Tears Me Up" *

5. "I'll Wear It Proudly" *

6. "Lovable" *

7. "Riverboat" *

8. "Sally Sue Brown/36-22-36" *

9. "American Without Tears" *

10. "Brilliant Mistake" *

11. "What Would I Do Without You" *

12. "Your Mind Is On Vacation /Your Funeral, My Trial" *

13. "Pouring Water On A Drowning Man" *

14. "Payday" *

15. "That's How You Got Killed Before" *

16. "Sleep Of The Just" *

17. "True Love Ways" *

Disc 4 - Il Principe Di New Orleans E Le Marchese Del Mississippi

1. "There’s A Story In Your Voice – with Lucinda Williams"

2. "Country Darkness"

3. "The Delivery Man"

4. "Nothing Clings Like Ivy"

5. "Heart Shaped Bruise – with Emmylou Harris (Live At The Hi-Tone, Memphis)" **

6. "Bedlam (Live At Montreal Jazz)" **

7. "Either Side Of The Same Town"

8. "Wonder Woman"

9. "In Another Room"

10. "The Monkey * - Rehearsal with Dave Bartholomew & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band"

11. "Monkey To Man"

12. "Deep Dark Truthful Mirror"

13. "Clown Strike (Live At Montreal Jazz)" **

14. "Who’s Gonna Help Brother Get Further?"

15. "The River In Reverse"

16. "The Greatest Love – from Treme" *

17. "Ascension Day"

Disc 5 - El Principe Del Purgatorio

1. "Stations Of The Cross"

2. "Quick Like A Flash" *

3. "Sulphur To Sugarcane"

4. "Red Cotton"

5. "Lost On The River #12"

6. "A Slow Drag With Josephine"

7. "I Felt The Chill"

8. "Complicated Shadows (Cashbox Version)"

9. "She's Pulling Out The Pin"

10. "Condemned Man (Demo)" *

11. "Hidden Shame"

12. "Red Wicked Wine – with Dr. Ralph Stanley"

13. "The Scarlet Tide – with Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings (Live at the Grand Ole Opry)" *

14. "One Bell Ringing"

15. "Bullets For The New Born King"

16. "All These Strangers"

17. "For More Tears" (Demo) *

18. "You Hung The Moon"

Disc 6 - Der Herzog Des Rampenlicht

1. "Stella Hurt"

2. "Mr. Feathers"

3. "Under Lime"

4. "Jimmie Standing In The Rain"

5. "Down Among The Wines And Spirits"

6. "Dr. Watson, I Presume"

7. "Church Underground (Demo)" *

8. "A Voice In The Dark"

9. "April 5th – with Rosanne Cash &Kris Kristofferson"

10. "Indoor Fireworks (Memphis Magnetic Version)" *

11. "That’s Not The Part Of Him You’re Leaving – with Larkin Poe" *

12. "Brilliant Mistake/Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (Cape Fear Version)" *

13. "That Day Is Done – with The Fairfield Four"



* previously unreleased

** first-ever audio release