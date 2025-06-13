Elvis Costello Launches ‘Early Songs’ Tour: Set List, Video

Elvis Costello kicked off his Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello tour on Thursday evening, performing at the Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre in Seattle.

As its name suggests, this tour will focus on music from the earlier portions of Costello's career, ranging from his 1977 debut My Aim Is True to 1986's Blood & Chocolate. Joining Costello is Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher and returning guest Charlie Sexton.

Costello's set highlighted early classics of his catalog like "Alison," "Watching the Detectives," "This Year's Girl," "Pump It Up" and others.

You can view a complete set list, plus fan-filmed video from the show, below.

"You can expect the unexpected and the faithful in equal measure," Costello said of the tour in a previous press release. "Don’t forget this show is 'Performed by Elvis Costello & the Imposters,' an ensemble which includes three people who first recorded this music and two more who bring something entirely new. They are nobody’s tribute band. The Imposters are a living, breathing, swooning, swinging, kicking and screaming rock and roll band who can turn their hands to a pretty ballad when the opportunity arises."

From here, the tour will make stops all across North America, with dates scheduled through Oct. 22.

Watch Elvis Costello Perform 'Watching the Detectives' in Seattle

Watch Elvis Costello Perform '(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes' in Seattle

Watch Elvis Costello Perform 'Brilliant Mistake' in Seattle

Elvis Costello & the Imposters, 6/12/25, Seattle, Washington, Set List:

1. "Mystery Dance"

2. "Possession"

3. "(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes"

4. "Green Shirt"

5. "Waiting for the End of the World"

6. "Watching the Detectives"

7. "Brilliant Mistake"

8. "Man Out of Time"

9. "Poisoned Rose"

10. "Opportunity"

11. "This Year's Girl"

12. "Party Girl"

13. "Wonder Woman"

14. "Every Day I Write the Book"

15. "Alison"

16. "(I Don't Want to Go to) Chelsea"

17. "Pump It Up"

18. "Radio Radio"

19. "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding"