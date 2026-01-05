Ted Nugent recently criticized Tom Morello, Jack White and Green Day for their left-leaning politics while praising their music and live performances.

The Motor City Madman discussed his fellow musicians during a recent episode of his Spirit Campfire YouTube series, jumping rapidly between topics as he threatened to make a cogent point throughout the 12-minute video.

What Did Ted Nugent Say About Jack White's Recent Halftime Show Performance?

Nugent offered a backhanded compliment to White while discussing his Thanksgiving halftime show performance with Eminem at the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game.

"He was great. It wasn't like a 10, like Sammy Hagar [or] James Brown," Nugent said. "I think Sammy Hagar and James Brown and Steven Tyler, those are 10s. Angus Young of AC/DC, that's a 10. The guy's a maniac. Billy Gibbons, in the rhythm and blues [and] soul music category, he's a 10.

"Now — is that his name, Jack White? — Jack White, he's not a 10," Nugent continued. "He's like a 4 and a 5, but he really delivered what real rock 'n' roll, real Detroit piss and vinegar [is all about]."

And then Nugent went full Nugent.

"Both of those guys, Eminem and Jack White, total idiots," he said. "They don't want their country to have secure borders. They think men should destroy women's sports. That's exactly what they stand for. When you hate Donald Trump, you want men in women's sports to destroy women's rights.

"That’s what these guys stand for. They don’t think our border should be secured. They think we should invite jihadists in who announce they want to kill the infidels. They announce they want to kill Americans. And Jack White and Eminem say, 'Yeah, bring them in. Bring those guys in.' Freaks, idiots."

Ted Nugent to Tom Morello: 'You Are the Machine'

Although Nugent isn't a fan of White or Eminem's politics, he was quick to add: "But their music is soulful. Just like Green Day. Green Day, there's not a brain amongst them, I don't think, but man, can they play. Really, really killer stuff."

He continued: "Like Tom Morello … who played with [Bruce] Springsteen and Rage Against the Machine, when actually they are the machine. Come on, Tom, you've got to know that. You're not raging against the machine. You are the machine.

"They don’t believe that America should have secure borders, which means they don't believe in America, which means they want to have a great successful life in America, but they don’t think you should be able to have one. Hey, Tom, come on my show, make your case. Good luck."

How Ted Nugent and Tom Morello's Unlikely Friendship Blossomed

Despite their political differences, Morello and Nugent's friendship blossomed after Morello recorded a video sending well wishes to Nugent for his 60th birthday.

"One, it's gonna be things that Tom Morello and Ted Nugent have in common, and I went down this long list of [things like] free-speech advocates, our love of rock 'n' roll, our respect for Black artists who created rock," Morello recalled in 2021. "And then the second thing was that Ted Nugent taught an adolescent Tom Morello about sex."