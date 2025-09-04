Let's get one thing straight: the start of September does not mark the end of summer.

Astronomically speaking — aka the autumnal equinox — doesn't occur until the latter half of September each year. If you live in the Northern Hemisphere, this is usually between the 21 and 24 of September. So you should feel free to drink your margaritas, go to the beach or do whatever other summertime activities suit your fancy.

However, we'll concede that for many people, Sept. 1 feels like the start of fall. In the below list, we're striking something of a compromise — these 18 songs are perfect for the transitional period between the seasons.

1. "September," Earth, Wind & Fire

From: The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1 (1978)

"Do you remember / The 21st night of September? / Love was changin' the minds of pretenders / While chasin' the clouds away."

2. "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," The Temptations

From: All Directions (1972)

"It was the third of September / That day I'll always remember, yes I will / 'Cause that was the day that my daddy died."

3. "Wake Me Up When September Ends," Green Day

From: American Idiot (2004)

"Summer has come and passed / The innocent can never last / Wake me up when September ends."

4. "September Grass," James Taylor

From: October Road (2002)

"So I'll be king and you'll be queen / our kingdom's gonna be this little patch of green / Won't you lie down here right now in this September grass?"

5. "It Might as Well Rain Until September," Carole King

From: 1962 Single

"Although it doesn't really matter much to me / For all the fun I'll have while you're so far away / It might as well rain until September"

6. "September When I First Met You," Barry White

From: The Man (1978)

"September when I first met you / Remember? / Oh, what a day it was, everything so clear / Something about that day / I could feel it in the air"

7. "September Song," Lou Reed

From: September Songs – The Music of Kurt Weill (1994)

"And the days turn to gold / As they grow few / September, November / And these few golden days / I'd like to spend them with you"

8. "September Gurls," Big Star

From: Radio City (1974)

"September gurls do so much / I was your butch, and you were touched / I loved you, well, never mind / I've been crying all the time"

9. "September Morn," Neil Diamond

From: September Morn (1979)

"September morn / Do you remember / How we danced that night away? / Two lovers playing scenes / From some romantic play / September morning / Still can make me feel that way"

10. "Maggie May," Rod Stewart

From: Every Picture Tells a Story (1971)

"Wake up, Maggie, I think I got something to say to you / It's late September and I really should be back at school"

11. "My Old School," Steely Dan

From: Countdown to Ecstasy (1973)

"It was still September when your daddy was quite surprised / To find you with the working girls in the county jail"

12. "September When It Comes," Rosanne and Johnny Cash

From: Rules of Travel (2003)

"So when the shadows lengthen / Into an evening sun / First there's summer, then I'll let you in / September when it comes"

13. "Flaming September," Marianne Faithfull

From: A Secret Life (1995)

"The summer dying / September lives in flames / The sisters dancing / No happy ending to the game / Don't bother to call me / Think I'll stay here just the same"

14. "The Late September Dogs," Melissa Etheridge

From: Melissa Etheridge (1988)

"Just outside my window I hear the late September dogs / And I understand their warning I understand their song / Since you left I feel the change in the air / And night after night I'm searching for mercy everywhere"

15. "Blue September," Windows Featuring Al Stewart

From: Blue September (1990)

"Blue September / Nights are closing in / Blue September / A chill is on the wind / Blue September / How was I to know?"

16. "September Love," Kool & the Gang

From: In the Heart (1983)

"Oh, how I remember (I still remember September love) / In the heat of the night (I still remember September dreams) / When the love bites (do you remember our September song?) / And I want your love right now (I still remember September love) / September love"

17. "Sweet September Morning," Buffy Sainte-Marie

From: She Used to Wanna Be a Ballerina (1971)

"He knows what he knows like the trees do / And you go where he goes when he needs you to / Oh, sweet September morning / When I found him in my life"

18. "September Night," Van Morrison

From: Inarticulate Speech of the Heart (1983)