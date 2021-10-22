The Band’s ‘Cahoots’ to Return as 50th Anniversary Box Set

A 50th anniversary box focusing on the Band's fourth studio album Cahoots will expand beyond newly remixed and remastered original tracks.

The set, due on on Dec. 10, will also feature outtakes and alternate versions of songs from the era, along with a partial 1971 bootleg concert recorded live at the Olympia Theatre in Paris, a Blu-ray audio disc, rare photographs and new liner notes. Formats will include CD, digital and vinyl, and they're available for pre-order now.

Highlights on Cahoots include a cover version of frequent Band-collaborator Bob Dylan's "When I Paint My Masterpiece," and an appearance by fellow Woodstock resident Van Morrison on "4% Pantomime." A newly remastered version of "Life is a Carnival" can be heard down below.

All of it features an updated overall sound, after singer-songwriter Robbie Robertson said he and mixer Bob Clearmountain approached the process with a new perspective. "I told Bob, ‘There are no rules,'" Robertson says in a news release. "So, every mix we do, I want to start from scratch. I don’t even want to listen to the original. I want to listen to the way we hear it now, and be fearless and experimental with it."

That's actually in keeping with the attitude surrounding the original recordings, Robertson added. "In the beginning of these sessions," he said, "we didn’t know if we were making another Basement Tapes where nobody would hear the music or if we were actually making a real record."

Robertson hailed the clarity that followed as the Cahoots box came to life. “This is what I really meant," he said. "This is the honesty of this now. This is a trip. This is something special.”

A full track listing of the box set can also be found below.

The Band, Cahoots (50th Anniversary Edition) Track Listing



CD1

1. "Life Is a Carnival"

2. "When I Paint My Masterpiece"

3. "Last of the Blacksmiths"

4. "Where Do We Go From Here?"

5. "4% Pantomime"

6. "Shoot Out in Chinatown"

7. "The Moon Struck One"

8. "Thinkin’ Out Loud"

9. "Smoke Signal"

10. "Volcano"

11. "The River Hymn"

Bonus Tracks

12. "Endless Highway" (Early Studio Take, 2021 Mix)

13. "When I Paint My Masterpiece" (Alternate Take, 2021 Mix)

14. "4% Pantomime" (Takes 1 & 2)

15. "Don’t Do It" (Outtake – Studio Version, 2021 Mix)

16. "Bessie Smith" (Outtake)

CD2

Live at The Olympia Theatre, Paris, May 1971 (Bootleg, Partial Concert)*

1. "The W.S. Walcott Medicine Show"

2. "We Can Talk"

3. "Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever"

4. "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down"

5. "Across the Great Divide"

6. "The Unfaithful Servant"

7. "Don't Do It"

8. "The Genetic Method"

9. "Chest Fever"

10. "Rag Mama Rag"

11. "Slippin' and Slidin'"

Bonus Tracks

12. "Life Is a Carnival" (Instrumental)*

13. "Volcano" (Instrumental)*

14. "Thinkin’ Out Loud" (Stripped Down Mix)*

Blu-ray

1. "Life Is a Carnival"

2. "When I Paint My Masterpiece"

3. "Last of the Blacksmiths"

4. "Where Do We Go From Here?"

5. "4% Pantomime"

6. "Shoot Out in Chinatown"

7. "The Moon Struck One"

8. "Thinkin’ Out Loud"

9. "Smoke Signal"

10. "Volcano"

11. "The River Hymn"

Bonus Tracks

12. "Endless Highway" (Early Studio Take, 2021 Mix)

13. "When I Paint My Masterpiece" (Alternate Take, 2021 Mix)

14. "4% Pantomime" (Takes 1 & 2)

15. "Don’t Do It" (Outtake – Studio Version, 2021 Mix)

1LP

Side One

1. "Life Is a Carnival"

2. "When I Paint My Masterpiece"

3. "Last of the Blacksmiths"

4. "Where Do We Go From Here?"

5. "4% Pantomime"

Side Two

1. "Shoot Out in Chinatown"

2. "The Moon Struck One"

3. "Thinkin’ Out Loud"

4. "Smoke Signal"

5. "Volcano"

6. "The River Hymn"

Original 1971 7” Capitol Single, Japanese Pressing

A. "Life Is a Carnival"

B. "The Moon Struck One"

*Previously unreleased

