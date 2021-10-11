Hear Title Track From Bryan Adams’ New ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Album

Bryan Adams has a new album on the way, and he's released the first song from it.

Set for arrival on March 11, So Happy It Hurts serves as the Canadian singer-songwriter's 15th album and will be available in CD, vinyl and digital formats, along with a deluxe CD and hardbound book. A limited-edition box set featuring exclusive color vinyl and a signed photo can be preordered now.

The title track is now available. You can see the song's video below.

Adams said he spent much of his lockdown time penning the new material included on the 12-song So Happy It Hurts.

“The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away," he said in a press release. "Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go. The title song ‘So Happy It Hurts’ is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness and, most importantly, human connection.”

It's been two years since Adams' last album, Shine a Light. He was scheduled to perform an arena concert in Germany in September 2020 before a surge in coronavirus infections halted the show. Adams is currently slated to perform six dates in Las Vegas in November before embarking on a European tour in February, a month before the new album comes out.