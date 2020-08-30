Bryan Adams’ German Arena Concert Postponed

A German arena concert featuring Bryan Adams was postponed after a spike in coronavirus infections across Europe.

The show, titled Give Live a Chance, was set to take place Sept. 4 in Dusseldorf, with an audience capacity of 12,000, pared down from 66,000.

However, organizers Live Nation announced that the concert would be rescheduled for later in the year after German authorities extended their ban on large public events. “In this situation, encouraging people from all over Germany to travel across the country to Dusseldorf and come together by the thousands is simply irresponsible,” health minister Karl-Josef Laumann told Billboard.

“Despite a comprehensive health, hygiene, and safety program, organizers felt compelled to cancel the event in view of the increasing number of infections and subsequent capacity restrictions that were imposed on the event,” a statement from the arena said. Announcing his participation, Adams had told fans that he’d be “playing acoustically on my own… no band,” presumably as part of social distancing requirements.

In May, Adams wrote an angry message to the person responsible for the virus being transferred from animals to humans. He was set to commence a run of U.K. shows, which, like all other live events, had been canceled. “Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall," he wrote, "but thanks to some fucking bat-eating, wet market animal-selling, virus-making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold,” Adams wrote on Instagram. “My message to them, other than ‘thanks a fucking lot,’ is go vegan." He later apologized for the tone of his message.