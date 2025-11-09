Bryan Adams paid loving tribute to his hero Joe Cocker while inducting the legendary singer into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night.

The "Summer of '69" writer began his speech by explaining the amazement he felt upon first seeing Cocker's 1971 concert movie Mad Dogs & Englishmen. "

"I couldn't work it out. How could anyone sing like that? And his stage presence was amazing to watch," he recalled. "I can honestly say that any ambitions I had of being a musician before I'd seen that film were doubled by the time I left that cinema. It was that inspiring."

Adams co-wrote and played guitar on Cocker's final Top 40 hit, 1989's "When the Night Comes." He shared a funny story from that session during his speech. "I also made the fatal mistake of once trying to drink with Joe. ....Joe came in with a bottle of cola and a bottle of rum. For those of you that knew Joe, you will know that this combination was famously called the Joe cola. Now I was not particularly interested in either of those drinks, but after he sang a one-take vocal performance, Joe insisted that we celebrate with a Joe cola. I can tell you unequivocally, that was the end of the recording session."

Who Else is Getting Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame This Year?

Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and the White Stripes were also inducted in the performer category tonight. Warren Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa were inducted in the Music Influence category, with Carole Kaye, Thom Bell and Nicky Hopkins honored for Musical Excellence.

How to Watch the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will stream live on Disney+ on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 8PM EST / 5PM PST, and will be available to stream following the ceremony. On Thursday, Jan. 1 ABC will air a special featuring exclusive performances and standout moments, which will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.