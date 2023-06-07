Bryan Adams and Joan Jett kicked off their 2023 joint summer tour with a performance at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on Tuesday night.

The trek is a continuation of Adams’ ongoing tour behind his 2022 album So Happy It Hurts. The LP, created during the pandemic, was inspired by “many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness and, most importantly, human connection." He delivered the record’s title track alongside three others – “Kick Ass,” “I’ve Been Looking for You” and ”Never Gonna Rain” during his 23-song set, and performed ”The Boys Night Out” for the first time since 2015.

Jett also has new material she’s featuring on this tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s new EP, Mindsets, arrived on June 2. The release featured six new songs, including the lead single "If You're Blue." Going a little further back, Jett released the album Changeup in 2022, which reinterpreted many of her famous songs as acoustic numbers. She debuted the track ”(Make the Music Go) Boom” during her 14-song set.

You can watch video clips and read both complete set lists below.

Watch Bryan Adams Perform 'Cute Like a Knife' and 'So Happy It Hurts' at 2023 Tour Launch

Watch Joan Jett Perform '(Make the Music Go) Boom' at 2023 Tour Launch

Watch Joan Jett Perform 'I Love Rock ’n’ Roll,' 'Crimson & Clover' and 'I Hate Myself for Loving You' at 2023 Tour Launch

Bryan Adams, CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, 6/6/23

1. “Kick Ass”

2. “Can't Stop This Thing We Started”

3. “Somebody”

4. “Please Forgive Me”

5. “Shine a Light”

6. “Heaven”

7. “It’s Only Love”

8. “You Belong to Me”

9. “I’ve Been Looking for You”

10. “The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You”

11. “Here I Am” (acoustic)

12. “When You're Gone” (acoustic)

13. “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”

14. “Back to You”

15. “18 til I Die”

16. “Summer of '69”

17. “Never Gonna Rain”

18. “The Boys Night Out”

19. “Cuts Like a Knife”

20. “So Happy It Hurts”

21. “Run to You”

22. “Straight From the Heart” (acoustic)

23. “All for Love

Joan Jett, CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, 6/6/23

1. “Shooting Into Space”

2. “Cherry Bomb”

3. “Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)”

4. “You Drive Me Wild”

5. “(Make the Music Go) Boom”

6. “Fake Friends”

7. “Everyday People”

8. “If You’re Blue”

9. “Fresh Start”

10. “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll”

11. “Crimson & Clover”

12. “I Hate Myself for Loving You”

13. “Bad Reputation”

14. “Whiskey Goes Good”