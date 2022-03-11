Joan Jett Unveils Acoustic Single ‘(I’m Gonna) Run Away’
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts have released a new acoustic single titled "(I'm Gonna) Run Away," off their first-ever acoustic album, Changeup, set for a March 25 release.
You can listen to the song and see the full Changeup track listing below.
Changeup marks Jett's first studio album with the Blackhearts since 2013's Unvarnished. That record peaked at No. 47 on the Billboard 200, making it her first one to chart since the 1990 covers album The Hit List.
Jett previously teased Changeup in 2021 with an unplugged rendition of her signature 1980 song "Bad Reputation." The new 25-song LP will feature acoustic versions of several of Jett's most popular songs, including "Cherry Bomb" and "Crimson and Clover."
"(I'm Gonna) Run Away" first appeared on Jett's 1981 album I Love Rock 'n Roll, which soared to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and went platinum off the strength of its chart-topping title track. The album's second single, "Crimson and Clover," also became a Top 10 hit, peaking at No. 7.
Jett is set to embark on the long-awaited Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison in June. She'll play a series of headlining shows before that, starting on March 26 in Atlanta and wrapping on June 4 in Augusta, Ga. You can see her headlining tour dates below.
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, 'Changeup' Track Listing
1. (I'm Gonna) Run Away
2. You're Too Possessive
3. Long Time
4. Victim Of Circumstance
5. Coney Island Whitefish
6. Love Is Pain
7. Oh Woe Is Me
8. You Drive Me Wild
9. Frustrated
10. Bad Reputation
11. Fake Friends
12. Fresh Start
13. Soulmates To Strangers
14. Make It Back
15. Fragile
16. I Love Playin' With Fire
17. Cherry Bomb
18. I Want You
19. Crimson And Clover
20. A Hundred Feet Away
21. Androgynous
22. You Don’t Know What You’ve Got
23. School Days
24. Good Music
25. Light Of Day
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts 2022 Headlining Tour
March 26 - Brookhaven, GA @ Brookhaven Cherry Blossom 2022
April 8 - Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theater
April 9 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Cafe
April 14 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
April 15 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
April 16 - Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
May 14 - Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium
May 15 - Tampa, FL @Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
June 3 - Gethsemane, KY @ The Amp at Dant Crossing
June 4 - Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium