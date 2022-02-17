Motley Crue Confirm 2022 Stadium Tour and Add Five New Dates
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett have confirmed new dates for their twice-delayed Stadium Tour, which is set to storm North America this summer.
The trek — which was originally scheduled for summer 2020, then postponed to 2021 and finally to 2022 — will begin on June 16 in Atlanta and conclude on Sept. 9 in Las Vegas. The itinerary now includes five new dates along with the previously announced ones.
Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Feb. 25. You can find more information for all dates at Live Nation and see the full list of tour dates below. "It's on! We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one," Motley Crue said in a statement. We can't wait to finally see all the fans across North America again. Get ready for a wild ride this summer!"
Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott added: "On behalf of the band, we're beyond thrilled that the Stadium Tour is finally happening this summer. It's been a while coming and we can't wait to get back on stage again and we can't wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!"
Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee detailed the "fucking ridiculous" production and preparation that went into the Stadium Tour in 2020. "Everybody has clearly seen we take it seriously, and what you can pull off in an arena — I think we've pulled off pretty much everything you could possibly ever even fucking think of," he told Knotfest. "So now we get to play with a fucking ginormous stadium that has no roof on it. … I'm just telling you right now, the production — and it's still there; it's just put away in a couple of giant warehouses."
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett Stadium Tour 2022
June 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
June 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
June 19 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
June 22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
June 24 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field
June 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
June 28 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
June 30 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
July 2 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
July 5 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
July 8 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
July 10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
July 12 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 14 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
July 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park
July 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field
July 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
July 21 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field
Aug. 5 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug. 6 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Aug. 10 – Orchard Park, NY @ Highmark Stadium
Aug. 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
Aug. 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Aug. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
Aug. 19 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
Aug. 21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Aug. 22 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
Aug. 25 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
Aug. 27 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
Aug. 31 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
Sept. 2 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
Sept. 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
Sept. 7 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium