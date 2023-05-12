Hear Bryan Adams’ Peace Plea ‘What if There Were No Sides at All’

Bryan Adams has released a new anti-war song titled "What if There Were No Sides at All."

You can watch the video below.

The plaintive, acoustic ballad features languid slide guitar and Adams' simple pleas for peace. "Don't make me hate, don't make me choose," he implores. "Why should one side win and the other side lose?"

"This is an anti-war peace song," the "Summer of '69" singer and songwriter explained in the song's YouTube video description. "The locations are generic but are meant to represent conflicts in the world. The aim of this song is to provoke thought and perhaps even encourage governments to sit down and talk peace. At the moment there is only escalating division and death — a result of the billions of dollars spent by governments to fund these endless wars."

Adams released his most recent album, So Happy It Hurts, in March 2022. He wrote much of the 12-track album while stuck inside during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away," Adams said of the So Happy It Hurts title track. "Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go. The title song 'So Happy It Hurts' is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness and, most importantly, human connection."

Adams will get to enjoy the thrill of the open road again when he hits the road with Joan Jett for the next leg of his So Happy It Hurts tour. The joint trek begins on June 6 in Baltimore and runs through Aug. 3 in Seattle.