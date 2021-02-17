Lynyrd Skynyrd Unveil ‘Live at Knebworth ’76’ LP and Concert Film

Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced the release of a live album and concert movie taken from one of their classic performances.

Live at Knebworth ‘76 captures the legendary rockers onstage during a 1976 festival appearance in England. The group’s lineup at the time featured singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarists Gary Rossington, Allen Collins and Steve Gaines, bassist Leon Wilkeson, drummer Artimus Pyle and keyboardist Billy Powell. Van Zant and Gaines would die the following year in the band’s infamous plane crash.

The footage in Live at Knebworth ‘76 had previously been seen in the 1996 film Freebird ...The Movie, in which it was intercut with interviews and other material. The performance is recreated as it happened live here, giving viewers the full concert experience.

Before a crowd of more than 150,000 people, Lynyrd Skynyrd delivered a set featuring several of their most famous songs, including “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps,” "Saturday Night Special" and “Free Bird.” You can see a trailer for the movie below.

Live at Knebworth ‘76 will be available on April 9 as a DVD/CD, Blu-ray/CD, two-LP/DVD or digital video pack. The Blu-ray set comes with a bonus full-length documentary, If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd. Originally released in 2018, the film chronicles the band’s entire career.

All versions of Live at Knebworth ‘76 are available for pre-order now. You can see the track listing below.

'Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live at Knebworth '76' Track Listing

1. "Workin' for MCA"

2. "I Ain't the One"

3. "Saturday Night Special"

4. "Searching"

5. "Whiskey Rock-A-Roller

6. "Travelin' Man"

7. "Gimme Three Steps"

8. "Call Me the Breeze"

9. "T for Texas"

10. "Sweet Home Alabama"

11. "Free Bird"