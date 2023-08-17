Watch Man Play ‘Free Bird’ at Triple Speed on ‘Guitar Hero’

Carny Jared may have a future as Lynyrd Skynyrd's next guitarist.

The gamer recently "performed" the band's classic "Free Bird" on Guitar Hero II at 300% of the original speed, in expert mode and without any mistakes.

"Let's fucking go!" he exclaimed at the end of the song, which normally lasts about nine minutes. But Jared's hyperspeed version clocked in at a little more than three. He livestreamed the performance on his Twitch channel, where 4,000 viewers witnessed him accomplish the feat. You can watch the video below.

According to Jared, it took him more than 500 attempts to nail the song; he now reportedly holds the world record. The previous record holder did it at 235% speed. This isn't the first time the gamer crushed a Guitar Hero record: In 2021, he did it with "Through the Fire and Flames" by DragonForce, playing it at 275% speed.

"This is the cumulative effort of many months," Jared wrote in his YouTube description. "It took 533 FC" - full combo, where players hit every note without over-strumming - "runs to do the solo and countless hours of frustration, but finally the 'Free Bird' world record is absolutely annihilated. Previous world record was 235%, this is 300%"

"Free Bird" is the final song that players can unlock in the game's "career mode." Other tracks featured in the game include Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine," Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" and Van Halen's "You Really Got Me."