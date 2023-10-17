Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant made a guest appearance at a Jelly Roll show, then gave the younger country star one of Gary Rossington’s guitars.

The moment took place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 13, when Jelly Roll introduced the pair before they performed a version of the Skynyrd classic “Simple Man,” a song he’s performed many times in the past.

“[They’re] the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the history of music came from Jacksonville, Florida,” Jelly Roll told the crowd before the song. “I don’t think they’re the greatest southern rock band – I think they are the greatest rock band in the history of music. That’s what I believe as a man that grew up in the South.”

Medlock called Jelly Roll “the real deal” and explained: “I actually met him for the first time in November of last year, and he hasn’t changed one damn bit.”

Before leaving the stage, they presented him with one of the guitars Rossington used frequently during his lifetime, explaining that the late musician’s family wanted Jelly Roll to have it. “I wonder how many Lynyrd Skynyrd songs was written on that guitar right there,” Van Zant said.

Jelly Roll Was Overcome With Emotion

The recipient seemed unable to speak because he was overcome with emotion, mouthing his thanks to both older musicians before holding the guitar in the air.

Meanwhile, Skynyrd just released a four-disc box set titled Fyfty, marking the band’s 50th anniversary and containing two previously unreleased live tracks. One of those, a version of “Gimme Three Steps,” was recorded during Rossington’s final show before his death on March 5.