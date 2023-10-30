Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top Announce 2024 Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will continue their successful Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour with additional dates beginning in March 2024.

The classic rock titans will start a 36-show run March 8 in Savannah, Ga. The trek is currently set to wrap in Ridgefield, Wash. on Sept. 22. Tickets go on sale Friday in most markets with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday.

Support will come from Black Stone Cherry for the March/April dates, with the Outlaws taking over beginning in August. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have toured together extensively in the past, including a lengthy string of dates in 1999 and 2000. Both bands relished the chance to hit the road together again earlier this year. "It was kind of a rekindling of kindred spirits,” Billy Gibbons told UCR in July as the tour kicked off. “It’s a little known fact that ZZ Top gave Lynyrd Skynyrd one of their first official paying gigs, way, way back in the day."

They’ve Been Doing This a Long Time

ZZ Top marked their 50th anniversary as a group back in 2019. Lynyrd Skynyrd the same milestone this year, which they commemorated with Fyfty, a four-disc box set. The collection takes stock of the Southern Rock legends’ storied history and also features a few unreleased recordings, including a live version of “Gimme Three Steps” captured during late guitarist Gary Rossington’s final show with the band.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, Sharp Dressed Simple Man 2024 Tour

March 8 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

March 9 - Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

March 14 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 15 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr.

March 16 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

March 22 - Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 23 - Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

March 24 - Macon, GA @ Macon Amphitheater

March 28 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

March 29 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

March 30 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

April 4 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

April 5 - Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

April 6 - Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

April 12 - Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

April 13 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena

April 14 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

April 18 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

April 19 - Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

April 20 - Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

Aug. 9 - Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 15 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 16 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 17 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 22 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 23 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 24 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

Sept. 5 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 7 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach

Sept. 8 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 12 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 13 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 14 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 19 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Sept. 21 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater