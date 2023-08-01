Lynyrd Skynyrd Announces Career-Spanning ‘Fyfty’ Box Set
Lynyrd Skynyrd will celebrate 50 years of God-graced Southern rock with the career-spanning Fyfty box set, set for release on Oct. 13.
You can preorder it now and see the full track listing below.
The collection, which will be available as a four-CD or digital set, will touch on various phases of the band's storied history, including their early Muscle Shoals recordings, mid-‘70s reign, 1987 tribute tour and subsequent reunion and latter-day albums like 2009’s God & Guns and 2012’s Last of a Dyin’ Breed.
Fyfty will also include two previously unreleased live tracks: a 1976 rendition of “Free Bird” from Atlanta’s Fox Theatre and a 2022 performance of “Gimme Three Steps” from late guitarist Gary Rossington’s final show with the band.
The box set will be rounded out by a 40-page booklet featuring an introduction by music journalist Cameron Crowe, plus liner notes and track-by-track analysis by music journalist (and UCR contributor) Gary Graff.
“We miss him so much,” Johnny Van Zant said of Rossington in the liner notes. “What kept me going was calling [Rossington] and having these conversations. He was my cheerleader. So now I’m gonna have to remember his voice to keep my spirits up and keep this thing going ... as a tribute, and so people remember him and Ronnie [Van Zant] and all the others who have been part of this.”
Lynyrd Skynyrd, 'Fyfty' CD Track Listing
CD 1
1. Comin’ Home (Original Version)
2. I Ain’t the One
3. Gimme Three Steps
4. Tuesday’s Gone
5. Simple Man
6. Sweet Home Alabama
7. The Ballad of Curtis Loew
8. Workin’ for MCA
9. On the Hunt
10. Made in the Shade
11. Whiskey Rock-A-Roller (Live)
12. All I Can Do Is Write About It (Acoustic Version)
13. Gimme Back My Bullets
14. Double Trouble
CD 2
1. Saturday Night Special (Live)
2. T for Texas (Blue Yodel No. 1) (Live)
3. Travelin’ Man (Live)
4. Free Bird (Live – Unreleased)
5. What’s Your Name
6. You Got That Right
7. I Know a Little
8. Down South Jukin’
9. White Dove
10. Was I Right or Wrong?
11. Georgia Peaches
12. Mr. Banker
CD 3
1. Call Me the Breeze (Live)
2. That Smell (Live)
3. Smokestack Lightning
4. Southern Women
5. The Last Rebel
6. Born to Run
7. Devil in the Bottle
8. Talked Myself Right Into It
9. Berneice
10. Voodoo Lake
11. Tomorrow’s Goodbye
CD 4
1. Mad Hatter
2. Pick ‘Em Up
3. Red White And Blue
4. Skynyrd Nation
5. Simple Life
6. Still Unbroken
7. God & Guns
8. Gifted Hands
9. Start Livin’ Life Again
10. Mississippi Blood
11. Last of a Dyin’ Breed
12. Last of the Street Survivors
13. Gimme Three Steps (Live – Unreleased)