ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd will join forces next summer for the co-headlining Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, with support from Uncle Kracker.

The 23-date trek kicks off on July 21 in West Palm Beach, Fla., and will conclude on Sept. 17 in Camden, N.J. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

This isn't the first time ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have hit the road together.They trucked across the United States throughout 1999 and 2000 on ZZ Top's XXX tour. Lynyrd Skynyrd also opened two dates on ZZ Top's 50th-anniversary tour in 2019.

Lynyrd Skynyrd originally launched the Last of the Street Survivors farewell tour in 2018, with plans to retire from the road after two to three years. The coronavirus pandemic altered those plans, and the band returned in 2021 with the Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' Tour, which ran through late this year.

Frontman Johnny Van Zant confirms that Lynyrd Skynyrd is finally nearing the end. "We're still looking at hanging it up in the next year or so," he told The Florida Times-Union in September. "We're going to retire from touring."

ZZ Top has also been hard at work on the Raw Whisky tour, with a slew of dates already on the docket for early 2023. In the meantime, Elwood Francis raised eyebrows last month when he took the stage in Huntsville, Ala., sporting a massive 17-string bass.

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

July 21 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 23 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 28 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

July 30 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 7 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 17 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 26 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 27 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 1 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 3 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sept. 8 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 9 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 17 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

