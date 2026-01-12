Lynyrd Skynyrd and Creed Set for 2026 ‘Rock the Country’ Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Creed are among the artists who will perform at the 2026 edition of Rock the Country.

The traveling festival was launched in 2024 with Kid Rock and Jason Aldean as the initial headliners. The pair are once again part of this year's outing, which will continue to focus on bringing a big show to small towns across the U.S. The trek is set to launch May 1 in Bellville, Texas and will wrap up Sept. 12 in Hamburg, New York.

The Detroit-bred artist described Rock the Country in a 2024 post on his social media. He called it, "more than a festival; it’s a movement, a gathering of hardworking, God-fearing patriots who love America and believe in the power of live music to bring people together. Here, the beer flows, the love pours, and the music rains down like a monsoon."

Who is Performing at 'Rock the Country' in 2026?

This is Lynyrd Skynyrd's third year being part of Rock the Country. In addition to Creed, Rock and Aledean, fans can also look forward to seeing Shinedown, Jelly Roll, the Marshall Tucker Band, Brantley Gilbert, Miranda Lambert, Uncle Kracker and many others. The specific lineups will vary from city to city and are available at the official tour website.

READ MORE: Lynyrd Skynyrd Plots a Bright and Busy Future

Rock the Country 2026 RocktheCountry.com loading...

'Rock the Country' 2026 Tour Dates

May 01-02 – Bellville, TX @ Austin County Fairgrounds

May 29-30 – Bloomingdale, GA @ Ottawa Farms

June 27-28 – Sioux Falls, SD @ W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

July 10-11 – Ashland, KY @ Boyd County Fairgrounds

July 25-26 – Anderson, SC @ Anderson Sports & Ent Center

Aug. 08-09 – Hastings, MI @ Barry Expo Center

Aug. 28-29 – Ocala, FL @ Florida Horse Park

Sept. 11-12 – Hamburg, NY @ Erie County Fairgrounds