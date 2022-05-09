Lynyrd Skynyrd Add More U.S. Dates to 2022 Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd have added 13 more dates to their 2022 Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' Tour.

The trek first launched a month ago, when the band appeared in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Arizona Bike Week. They'll continue to play across the U.S. until Sept. 23 when they wrap things up in Airway Heights, Wash.

You can see a complete list of tour dates below.

The tour includes guest appearances by a variety of other acts, including Don Felder, the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project. One of the newly announced dates - July 22 in Youngstown, Ohio - will feature a second performance with the Marshall Tucker Band. (Lynyrd Skynyrd will also perform with the Marshall Tucker band on July 3 in Bangor, Maine.)

It's been a rocky return to live performing for the band. Last July, guitarist Gary Rossington underwent emergency heart surgery. Shortly afterward, guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for coronavirus, effectively canceling several tour dates. Medlocke has since returned to the stage, while Rossington's replacement, Damon Johnson, is still filling in.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' 2022 Tour

April 9 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Westworld for Arizona Bike Week

May 13 - Pomona, CA @ The LA County Fair

May 14 - Fresno, CA @ Chukchansi Park (with Don Felder)

May 21 - Fort Campbell, KY @ Division Parade Field*

May 28 - Tampa, FL @ Tampa Bay Margarita and Music Festival*

May 29 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Motor Speedway*

June 3 - Crownsville, MD @ The Let's Go Music Festival (with the Outlaws)

June 4 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater (with the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project)

June 10 - Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway (with the Marshall Tucker Band)

June 11 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

July 1 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Don Felder and the Outlaws)

July 2 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (with the Outlaws)

July 3 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater (with the Marshall Tucker Band and the Outlaws)

July 8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort Ovation Hall

July 9 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater (with Don Felder and the Marshall Tucker Band)

July 15 - Hammond, IN @ Festival of the Lakes*

July 16 - Moline, IL @ Taxslayer Center*

July 17 - Kettering OH @ WTUE Birthday Bash, Fraze Pavilion*

July 22 - Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Center (with the Marshall Tucker Band)*

Aug. 6 - Billings, MT @ Magic City Blues Festival

Aug. 7 - Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip*

Sept. 16 - Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair*

Sept. 18 - Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Music Festival*

Sept. 22 - Concord, CA @ Bone Bash, Concord Pavilion*

Sept. 23 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

Sept. 25 - Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair*

Sept. 26 - Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

*New Date