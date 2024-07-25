Eric Clapton Leads Tributes to ‘Surrogate Dad’ John Mayall

Eric Clapton highlighted a series of tributes to the late John Mayall by saying he learned everything he needed to know about guitar during his time in Mayall's band.

Mick Jagger, Ron Wood, Geezer Butler and Mick Fleetwood were among the other artists honoring the blues legend on social media. You can see their posts below.

Clapton spent a short period of his early in the Blues Breakers alongside future Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie, drummer Hughie Flint and leader Mayall, who died at age 90 on July 22.

But in an emotional video (below) Clapton recalled that the experience of being mentored by the innovator, who was 11 years older, affected his entire life.

“I want to say thank you, chiefly, for rescuing me from oblivion… when I was a young man around the age of 18 or 19, when I decided I was going to quit music,” he said, speaking directly to Mayall.

He explained: “He found me and took me into his home, and asked me to join his band; and I stayed with him; and I learned all that I really have to draw on today in terms of technique and desire to play the kind of music I love to play. I did all my research in his home in his record collection – the Chicago blues that he was such an expert on.

“I played with his band for a couple of years, with Hughie and John, and it was a fantastic experience. He taught me that it was okay to just play the music you wanted to play without dressing it up or making anybody else like it… to listen to myself, to my inner motivations.”

Why Eric Clapton Needed to Make Amends to John Mayall

Clapton continued: “He was my mentor; and, as a surrogate father, he taught me all I really know, and gave me the courage and enthusiasm to express myself without fear, without limit.

“And all I gave him in return was [to illustrate] how much fun it was to drink and womanize, when he was already a family man. I wished to make amends for that – and I did that while he was alive. I have since learned that that is not the best way to carry on.”

He added: “I shall miss him, but I hope to see him on the other side.” Speaking directly to Mayall again, he concluded: “Thank you, John. I love you; I’ll see you soon, but not yet. Not yet, as they say in the Gladiator movie.”