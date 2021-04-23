Def Leppard Announce Third Box Set in Archival Series

Def Leppard will release Def Leppard - Volume Three, the third installment of their limited-edition box set series, on June 1.

The package, out in nine-LP and six-CD formats, includes the band's three studio albums from the '00s: X (2002), Yeah! (2006) and Songs From the Sparkle Lounge (2008), all of which make their vinyl debut. Also included are three compilations specially assembled by singer Joe Elliott: the B-sides compilation B-Sides, the cover song collection Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live, which features material from the Yeah! era and previously unheard live songs from the past 30 years.

Def Leppard - Volume Three is housed in a hard-backed book featuring rare photos by Ross Halfin and notes by Classic Rock's Paul Elliott. Band members Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen and Phil Collen also contributed to the project.

You can see the track listing for the CD set below.

The group launched the four-part box set series with 2018's Volume One, which focused on '80s material, followed by 2019's '90s-focused Volume Two.

In January, Def Leppard opened up their "vault," offering fans a look into their "personal collections of band artifacts including personal memorabilia, gear, letters, clothes, art and more.”

Def Leppard, 'Def Leppard - Volume Three' Track Listing

Six-CD Box Set

X

1. "Now"

2. "Unbelievable"

3. "You’re So Beautiful"

4. "Everyday"

5. "Long, Long Way to Go"

6. "Four Letter Word"

7. "Torn to Shreds"

8. "Love Don’t Lie"

9. "Gravity"

10. "Cry"

11. "Girl Like You"

12. "Let Me Be the One"

13. "Scar"

Yeah!

1. "20TH Century Boy"

2. "Rock On"

3. "Hanging on the Telephone"

4. "Waterloo Sunset"

5. "Hell Raiser"

6. "10538 Overture"

7. "Street Life"

8. "Drive-In Saturday"

9. "Little Bit of Love"

10. "The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll"

11. "No Matter What"

12. "He’s Gonna Step on You Again"

13. "Don’t Believe A Word"

14. "Stay with Me"

Songs From the Sparkle Lounge

1. "Go"

2. "Nine Lives"

3. "C’mon C’mon"

4. "Love"

5. "Tomorrow"

6. "Cruise Control"

7. "Hallucinate"

8. "Only the Good Die Young"

9. "Bad Actress"

10. "Come Undone"

11. "Gotta Let it Go"

B-Sides

1. "Now – (Radio Edit)" (B-Side – "Now")

2. "Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit)" (B-Side – "Long Way To Go")

3. "Kiss the Day" (X – Japanese Bonus Track)

4. "10 X Bigger Than Love" (B-Side - "Long Way to Go")

5. "Love Don’t Lie" – B-Side – "Now" (Demo)

6. "Let Me Be the One – B-Side – "Now" (Demo)

7. "Gimmie A Job" – B-Side – "Long Long Way to Go"

8. "Now" – B-Side – "Long Long Way to Go" (Live Acoustic Version)

9. "Long Long Way to Go" – Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)

10. "Nine Lives – Joe Only Vocal Version"

11. "Perfect Girl" – Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)

12. "Love – Piano Version"

Yeah! Studio Covers

1. "Only After Dark" – B-Side – "Let’s Get Rocked"

2. "You Can’t Always Get What You Want" – B-Side - "Have You Needed Someone So Bad"

3. "Little Wing" – B-Side - "Have You Needed Someone So Bad"

4. "Ziggy Stardust" – B-Side - "Slang"

5. "Under My Wheels" – B-Side - "Goodbye"

6. "Who Do You Love?" – B-Side - "Goodbye

7. "Rebel Rebel" – B-Side - "Now"

8. "Led Boots" – B-Side – "All I Want is Everything"

9. "Cause We Ended as Lovers" – B-Side – "All I Want is Everything"

10. "Search and Destroy" – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

11. "How Does it Feel" - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)

12. "Roxanne" – Phil’s Demo (Previously Unreleased)

13. "Dear Friends" – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

14. "Winter Song" – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

15. "American Girl" – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

16. "Heartbeat" – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

17. "Space Oddity" – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

18. "When I’m Dead and Gone" – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

19. "Stay With Me" – B-Side "Now"

Yeah! Live

1. "Elected" - B-Side "Heaven Is"

2. "Action" – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

3. "No Matter What" – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

4. "Rock On" – Live 2006

5. "Travellin’ Band" – Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)

6. "Now I’m Here" – B-Side "Tonight"

7. "20th Century Boy" – 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)

8. "All The Young Dudes – Once Bitten Twice Shy" Exclusive Track

