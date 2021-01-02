Def Leppard Announce ‘Vault’ Online Museum Opening Date

Def Leppard announced the "unlocking" of their Def Leppard Vault on Jan. 13.

Initial sign-up is available now for the online service, which will offer unseen and unheard memorabilia, music and stories from the band’s 44-year history.

In a video introduction, lead singer Joe Elliott said they would reveal “cassettes from back in the day, vinyl, press cuttings, CDs of unreleased songs or rough ideas,” saying the real-life physical archive “needed a bit of a tidy-up.”

Bassist Rick Savage added that there was “some wonderful stuff in there – even stuff that I’d forgotten about… all things bright and beautiful from the Def Leppard present and past.” Drummer RIck Allen said: “It’s fantastic to be able to finally share some of these things will all of you.”

“For the first time ever, Def Leppard has come together to share their personal collections of band artifacts including personal memorabilia, gear, letters, clothes, art and more,” an official statement explained. “The Def Leppard Vault will serve as a constantly curated museum including special installations, where fans can gather to see the band’s history from 1977 to now. Joe, Sav, Rick, Phil and Viv will also be recording stories and memories and will be sharing [them] in tandem with the historic collection. The Def Leppard Vault is coming soon. You’ll receive an email with the day, date and the combination to unlock an exclusive sneak peek of this private collection straight from the band. Stay Tuned!”

The Vault was the title of the band’s 1995 greatest hits collection.