Top 10 Def Leppard Songs

2

It's hard to escape (or deny) the total awesomeness of "Pour Some Sugar on Me." Hysteria was already well on its way to becoming the band's biggest album when the song was released as the third single. It made it all the way to No. 2, their highest-charting song at the time (the follow-up, "Love Bites," made it to No. 1) and remains Def Leppard's only gold single. The late '80s weren't exactly a great time for rock music; "Pour Some Sugar on Me" made sure it didn't completely suck.