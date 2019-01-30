Scorpions, Kansas, Skid Row All Plotting New Albums in 2019

Classic rock fans already have a ton of music to expect in 2019, and now even more is on the way. Scorpions, Kansas and Skid Row are all planning to record new albums this year.

For Scorpions, it will be their first collection of all-new material since 2015's Return to Forever. Since then, they've had a personnel change, with former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee taking over for James Kottak. In disclosing the new record to Headbangers Lifestyle, Rudolf Schenker praised Dee's contributions.

"Mikkey became a great force for Scorpions," he said. "When we were fighting for a change and get us back on track with the band, and it didn’t work, we found Mikkey. Mikkey just fits perfectly into the chemistry of Scorpions. Plus, he is a very creative person! That means we have now the chance to make an album that is special and fresh. We will meet again in the New Year and everybody will come and bring in ideas in the studio. We already found a producer to record with. A famous and well-known personality…. No, I’m not gonna say who he is… really not! But we are all very excited to produce a new historic rock ‘n roll album.’’

Kansas also made a lineup switch, with keyboardist Tom Brislin replacing David Manion. In a statement announcing the news, drummer Phil Ehart said, "We are extremely excited for Tom Brislin to be the newest member of Kansas. We think Kansas fans will really enjoy what Tom brings to the band. Rehearsals for the spring have been going great. We cannot wait to get back out on the road and perform for Kansas fans. Then, it’s into the studio in August to begin a new Kansas album, and back out on tour in September.”

According to Blabbermouth, Skid Row will be reuniting with Michael Wagener, who produced their first two albums, and also making their initial recordings with new singer ZP Theart, who took over after Tony Harnell quit in 2016. It's the final installment of a trilogy that includes a pair of EP's 2013's United World Rebellion: Chapter One and 2014's Rise of the Damnation Army - United World Rebellion: Chapter Two. The third chapter is expected to be a full-length album and includes songwriting collaborations with Corey Taylor of Slipknot and members of Halestorm. They plan to begin tracking the album next week in Nashville.