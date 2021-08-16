L.A. Guns Announce New Album and Release ‘Knock Me Down’ Single

L.A. Guns have announced a new album titled Checkered Past, which they're previewing with the defiant single "Knock Me Down."

Checkered Past is the third consecutive L.A. Guns studio album to feature classic-era guitarist Tracii Guns and singer Phil Lewis, following 2017's The Missing Peace and 2019's The Devil You Know. Guns and Lewis reunited in 2016 after nearly 15 years apart, during which they both launched their own L.A. Guns lineups and performed with a revolving door of musicians.

"Knock Me Down" retains the punchy, bluesy guitar riffs and swaggering vocals that made L.A. Guns a force to be reckoned with on the Sunset Strip in the late '80s. Their first two albums, 1988's L.A. Guns and 1989's Cocked & Loaded, went gold and scored them a Top 40 hit in "The Ballad of Jayne." The band commemorated its sophomore album last month with the release of Cocked & Loaded Live.

You can listen to "Knock Me Down" below.

Checkered Past will also mark the first L.A. Guns studio album since Guns settled his lawsuit against former drummer Steve Riley over competing usages of the band's name. Guns and Lewis will continue to perform under the name L.A. Guns, while Riley's band will operate under the moniker "Riley's L.A. Guns" and use a new logo. Both bands still appear on streaming services together and continue to play their old songs live.

L.A. Guns will release Checkered Past on Nov. 12. It will be available on CD, color vinyl and digital retailers and streaming services. They'll also hit the road for a handful of tour dates throughout November and December and appear on the Monsters of Rock Cruise next February.

You can see the Checkered Past track listing and L.A. Guns' upcoming tour dates below.

L.A. Guns, 'Checkered Past' Track Listing

1. "Cannonball"

2. "Bad Luck Charm"

3. "Living Right Now"

4. "Get Along"

5. "If It's Over Now"

6. "Better Than You"

7. "Knock Me Down"

8. "Dog"

9. "Let You Down"

10. "That Ain’t Why"

11. "Physical Itch"

L.A. Guns 2021-22 Tour

Nov. 12 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Nov. 26 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House

Nov. 27 - Long Beach, CA @ Gaslamp

Dec. 3 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd

Dec. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd

Dec. 31 - West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

Feb. 9-14 - Port of Miami, FL @ Monsters of Rock Cruise 2022