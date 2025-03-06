Hear L.A. Guns’ Funky New Single ‘Lucky Motherf—er’

L.A. Guns have released a swaggering new single titled "Lucky Motherfucker," the second helping off their upcoming album Leopard Skin, out April 4. You can watch the music video below.

Anchored around slippery funk-rock riffs and a titanic groove, "Lucky Motherfucker" continues L.A. Guns' recent predilection for vintage classic rock over glam or heavy metal. It follows last month's similarly hard-rocking "Taste It."

Both songs' music videos also have continuity. In "Taste It," actor Mark St Pierre won a radio contest to see L.A. Guns perform their new single. St Pierre reprises his role in "Lucky Motherfucker," roaming the streets of Los Angeles with the band and visiting a record store, costume shop and more.

What Tracii Guns Has to Say About 'Lucky Motherf---er'

"The song title 'Lucky Motherfucker' kinda says it all," guitarist Tracii Guns said in a statement. "Because I don't know how many other bands that have been around almost 40 years are still out there not just touring consistently, but putting out records consistently, and the thing just keeps getting bigger and bigger from year to year."

Guns continued: "So the work ethic is yielding what it's supposed to, you know what I mean? The fans stay excited, we stay excited, and we keep making records. And as long as we have that opportunity and there's a place for this music in the world, there's no reason to ever stop."

Leopard Skin marks L.A. Guns' 15th album overall and fifth since Guns and singer Phil Lewis reunited in 2017. It follows 2023's Black Diamonds and is available to preorder now. L.A. Guns will promote the album with an extensive U.S. tour that begins on April 22 in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, following a stint on the Monsters of Rock Cruise next week.