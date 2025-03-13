Tom Keifer Announces 2025 US Tour With L.A. Guns
Former Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer will hit the road this summer and fall for a U.S. tour with support from fellow '80s rockers L.A. Guns.
The joint trek begins on Aug. 28 in Louisville, Kentucky, and concludes on Oct. 4 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. Tickets for some dates are available now; others go on sale to the general public on Friday.
You can find more information at Keifer's website and see the full list of dates below.
READ MORE: Tom Keifer Recalls Freezing While Making Classic Cinderella Video
Tom Keifer and L.A. Guns' New Music Plans
Keifer released his second and most recent solo album, Rise, in 2019. When asked about the possibility of new music last summer, he told Rock 100.5 The KATT FM (via Blabbermouth): "Well, I think there's a record probably brewing. There always is one. Music is kind of floating in the air. Songs are, they're always out there somewhere. It's just when the inspiration strikes you. I like to keep it organic and wait for a strong emotion or a feeling to hit that really feels like a song. And you kind of collect those. I call 'em like the little seeds of songs — you get these chorus lines in your head. I just kind of let 'em brew."
L.A. Guns, meanwhile, will release their 15th album, Leopard Skin, on April 4. They've previewed the collection with two singles so far: the raunchy "Taste It" and the slinky "Lucky Motherfucker."
Tom Keifer and L.A. Guns 2025 Tour Dates
Aug. 28 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
Aug. 30 - Eau Claire, WI @ The Sonnentag
Sept. 1 - Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards
Sept. 4 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sept. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom
Sept. 6 - Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
Sept. 12 - Airway Heights, WA @ Spokane Live
Sept. 13 - Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center
Sept. 14 - Boise, ID @ Morrison Center
Sept. 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Sept. 19 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Sept. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
Sept. 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
Oct. 3 - Carteret, NJ @ Carteret PAC
Oct. 4 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
Top 30 Glam Metal Albums
Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli