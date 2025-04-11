Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan rejected L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns' claim that Skid Row is leaving "millions of dollars" on the table by refusing to reunite with former lead singer Sebastian Bach.

"[It's] really funny because everyone thinks that they're an accountant," Bolan said on a recent episode of The Candid Mic with Fran Strine, which you can watch below. "They think they're an accountant, promoters. Everyone thinks that they know how much is coming in."

The subject of a Skid Row reunion with Bach is never far from the lips of interviewers or other rockers. The band tried to bury the hatchet several years ago but quickly abandoned the plans. Since then, both parties have repeatedly claimed a reunion will never happen.

Regarding a possible reunion with Bach, Bolan said: "We approached that at one point, and obviously it imploded very quickly. There's not millions of dollars out there. I mean, as Skid Row, we're making really good money. It wasn't much more [with Bach]."

What Did Tracii Guns Say About a Skid Row Reunion?

Guns offered his thoughts on a Skid Row reunion with Bach during a recent episode of the Chuck Schute Podcast. "I love the band — I love them together, I love them separate," he said. "But the guys in the band, their point of view is that Sebastian, to them, is a shithead. And then Sebastian's point of view is like, 'Well, they wanted a David Lee Roth type of guy.' And my point of view is, don't ever leave that kind of fucking money on the table. What the fuck is wrong with all of you?"

He continued: "Seriously. No joke. I'm not making a joke or a funny ha ha ha. They don't ever have to even see Sebastian to go and perform live and to make millions of dollars. Not just a million bucks — millions of dollars."

When asked if he thought those figures were legitimate, Guns explained: "Skid Row was a high-impact band. They make pretty decent money now. Even not having a singer, they make pretty decent money. I think the excitement for a good 200 shows over three years, no problem, man. Arenas, for sure."

Guns then pointed to other seemingly improbable rock reunions that eventually happened. "If the Who could do it — come on, man. If the Eagles could do it, if Guns N' Roses could do it ... You're not cooler than them." He also joked about his "ulterior motive" for wanting Bach to rejoin Skid Row: "If Skid Row got back together, then L.A. Guns could go open for Skid Row."

Rachel Bolan's Primary Concern: 'Quality of Life, Motherf---ers'

Skid Row parted ways with their most recent full-time singer, Erik Gronwall, in early 2024. They played a handful of shows with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale last spring and are currently sifting through auditions for a new permanent singer.

As Bolan explained, Skid Row's reasoning for not reuniting with Bach is both personal and professional.

"It's funny hearing [Guns], because other people shout out numbers too," he said. "They're like, 'They can make this and that and the other thing.' It's like, one: No, we can't. That's totally false. And two: Quality of life, motherfuckers. You wanna be happy. You wanna be happy doing what you're doing."

Bolan also had some parting advice for Guns: "Why doesn't Tracii just stay in his own yard?"