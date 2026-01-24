L.A. Guns Announce Lucky MF’r 2026 World Tour With Support From Tom Keifer
L.A. Guns have announced a hefty 2026 tour schedule for the United States and Europe, with support on select dates from Cinderella's Tom Keifer.
The U.S. leg begins on April 19 at West Hollywood's famed Rainbow Bar & Grill and concludes on July 25 in St. Charles, Illinois. After a three-month break, L.A. Guns will head to the United Kingdom and Europe from Oct. 27 through Nov. 13.
More ticketing information is available on the band's website. You can see their full tour schedule below.
When Did L.A. Guns Last Release New Music?
L.A. Guns are touring in support of their most recent album, Leopard Skin, which they released in April 2025. The album was preceded by the singles "Taste It" and "Lucky Motherf---er," the latter inspiring the name of the band's Lucky MF'r 2026 tour.
Keifer, meanwhile, released his latest solo album, Rise, in 2019. The singer and guitarist promises "a big, loud rocking show with a lot of Cinderella hits and some tracks off of some of the solo records too. [I've got a] seven-piece band [with] keyboards, percussion and [plenty of] singers."
L.A. Guns 2026 Tour Dates
U.S.
April 19 - West Hollywood, CA @ Rainbow Bar & Grill
May 7 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
May 8 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post Roseville
May 9 - Tulare, CA @ Adventist Health Amphitheater
May 28 - Bloomington, IL @ Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts +
May 30 - Macon, GA @ Macon CIty Auditorium +
June 2 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater
June 3 - Erie, PA @ Warner Theatre +
June 5 - Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre +
June 11 - Lakeland, FL @ Youkey Theater +
June 12 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre +
June 13 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Peabody Auditorium +
June 18 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz +
June 19 - Roanoke, VA @ Dr Pepper Park +
June 20 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach +
June 21 - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre
June 25 - Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot +
June 26 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater +
June 27 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown +
July 23 - Akron, OH @ Lock 3 Park
July 24 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre +
July 25 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
UK/EU
Oct. 27 - Bristol, UK @ Electric Bristol
Oct. 28 - Southampton, UK @ The 1965
Oct. 30 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
Oct. 31 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
Nov. 1 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
Nov. 2 - Bradford, UK @ Nightrain
Nov. 4 - Glasgow, UK @ Slay Glasgow
Nov. 5 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
Nov. 6 - Wolverhampton, UK @ KK's Steel Mill
Nov. 7 - Great Yarmouth, UK @ Hard Rock Hell
Nov. 9 - Hamburg, DE @ Logo
Nov. 11 - Munich, DE @ Hansa 39
Nov. 12 - Nuremberg, DE @ Hirsch
Nov. 13 - Bochum, DE @ Matrix Bochum
+ with Tom Keifer
